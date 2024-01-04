JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 January 2024, record date as of the 12 January 2024 & payment date is the 07 February 2024: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJ06C044 0.279000 JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0002UMVXQ1 0.116300 JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.365300 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.254000 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.374100 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.290600 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.216000 JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.095700 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.072900 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.071600 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.045500 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.022000 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.065500 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.852400 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.012900 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.139000 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.143200 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.149200 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.036300 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.076100 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 3.223200 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.155700 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 3.206200 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist) IE000V2GJJQ3 1.051300 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000RJNOUX7 1.065800 JPM Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000LHP8TA1 0.076800 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.