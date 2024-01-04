JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 January 2024, record date as of the 12 January 2024 & payment date is the 07 February 2024:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJ06C0440.279000
JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0002UMVXQ10.116300
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.365300
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.254000
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.374100
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.290600
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.216000
JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.095700
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000WGK3YY50.072900
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000Y4K48330.071600
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000HFXP0D20.045500
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00005YSIA40.022000
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000P334X900.065500
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BN4RDY280.852400
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000DS9ZCL40.012900
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJK9H8600.139000
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000783LRG90.143200
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE000TZT3JJ00.149200
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0001O845830.036300
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000FYTRRJ60.076100
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE000YK1TO743.223200
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BKV0QF550.155700
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000SB9GY213.206200
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist)IE000V2GJJQ31.051300
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000RJNOUX71.065800
JPM Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000LHP8TA10.076800
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

