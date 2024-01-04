Asia-Pacific Space Ecosystem Research Report 2023: Strategic Investment, Private Sector Engagement, Vendor Neutrality, and Liberal Regulatory Policy to Shape the Region's Future Capabilities

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Space Ecosystem in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the years 2020 to 2030. Topics include the regulatory and policy environment, government-industry dynamics, supply chain insights, supportive infrastructure framework, market outlook and forecast, and recommendations.

The Asia-Pacific space market is poised for significant advancements. A growing user base, combined with a surge in investments, paints a promising picture. However, continued success hinges on strategic collaborations, holistic policy frameworks, and an unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. The region's trajectory in the coming decades will be a testament to its ability to harmonize ambition with pragmatism.

The Asia-Pacific space market has undergone transformative growth, characterized by dynamic shifts in technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and a renewed focus on space exploration and applications. As countries in the region increasingly recognize the geopolitical, economic, and scientific potential of space endeavors, they have escalated investments, particularly in satellite technology, space launch capabilities, and infrastructural development. India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan emerge as prominent regional players, each with distinct strategic objectives, technological capabilities, and trajectories.

A conducive investment environment prevails, with both public and private entities recognizing the immense potential of space exploration and applications. The region's heightened focus on earth observation (EO) and satellite communications (SATCOM) applications is noteworthy. Leveraging EO-based satellite technology for accurate weather forecasting, disaster management, and surveillance provides critical data for various industries including agriculture, defense, resource management, and urban planning.

Yet challenges persist. Geopolitical complexities, regulatory ambiguities, and sustainability concerns cast shadows on this otherwise optimistic panorama. Overlapping mandates and a sometimes turbulent investment climate necessitate a robust framework to ensure steady growth, economic diversification, and human capital development. Emphasis on fostering private-sector participation, especially from industries with direct-to-consumer models, has introduced novel dynamics, which is compressing the customer value chain and promoting direct engagement.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Serial Manufacturing of Satellites and Payload Indigenization

Regional Space Data Analytics, Processing Centers, and Ground Stations

Industry-specific Service Applications

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)

Ministry of Space (ISRO)

Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA)

Taiwan National Space Organization (TASA)

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Space Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Segmentation

India

India: Space Strategy and Opportunities

India: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations

India: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure

India: Key Contributors

India: Ministry of Space Budgetary Forecast

India: Market Sizing Forecast

India: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis

India: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

India: Space Launch Capability

India: Value Chain Mapping

Japan

Japan: Space Strategy, and Opportunities

Japan: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations

Japan: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure

Japan: Key Contributors

Japan: JAXA Budgetary Forecast

Japan: Market Sizing Forecast

Japan: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis

Japan: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

Japan: Space Launch Capability

Japan: Value Chain Mapping

Republic of Korea

RoK: Space Strategy and Opportunities

RoK: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations

RoK: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure

RoK: Key Contributors

RoK: KARI Budgetary Forecast

RoK: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis

RoK: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

RoK: Space Launch Capability

RoK: PNT Satellite Program

RoK: Value Chain Mapping

Taiwan

Taiwan: Space Strategy and Opportunities

Taiwan: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations

Taiwan: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure

Taiwan: Key Contributors

Taiwan: TASA Budgetary Forecast

Taiwan: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis

Taiwan: Space Launch Capability

Taiwan: Value Chain Mapping

Republic of Philippines

Republic of the Philippines: Space Strategy and Opportunities

Republic of the Philippines: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations

Republic of Philippines: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure

Republic of Philippines: Key Contributors

Republic of Philippines: PhilSA Budgetary Forecast

Republic of Philippines: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis

Republic of Philippines: Value Chain Mapping

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg8qo1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.