Asia-Pacific Space Ecosystem Research Report 2023: Strategic Investment, Private Sector Engagement, Vendor Neutrality, and Liberal Regulatory Policy to Shape the Region's Future Capabilities

This study covers the years 2020 to 2030. Topics include the regulatory and policy environment, government-industry dynamics, supply chain insights, supportive infrastructure framework, market outlook and forecast, and recommendations.
The Asia-Pacific space market is poised for significant advancements. A growing user base, combined with a surge in investments, paints a promising picture. However, continued success hinges on strategic collaborations, holistic policy frameworks, and an unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. The region's trajectory in the coming decades will be a testament to its ability to harmonize ambition with pragmatism.
The Asia-Pacific space market has undergone transformative growth, characterized by dynamic shifts in technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and a renewed focus on space exploration and applications. As countries in the region increasingly recognize the geopolitical, economic, and scientific potential of space endeavors, they have escalated investments, particularly in satellite technology, space launch capabilities, and infrastructural development. India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan emerge as prominent regional players, each with distinct strategic objectives, technological capabilities, and trajectories.
A conducive investment environment prevails, with both public and private entities recognizing the immense potential of space exploration and applications. The region's heightened focus on earth observation (EO) and satellite communications (SATCOM) applications is noteworthy. Leveraging EO-based satellite technology for accurate weather forecasting, disaster management, and surveillance provides critical data for various industries including agriculture, defense, resource management, and urban planning.
Yet challenges persist. Geopolitical complexities, regulatory ambiguities, and sustainability concerns cast shadows on this otherwise optimistic panorama. Overlapping mandates and a sometimes turbulent investment climate necessitate a robust framework to ensure steady growth, economic diversification, and human capital development. Emphasis on fostering private-sector participation, especially from industries with direct-to-consumer models, has introduced novel dynamics, which is compressing the customer value chain and promoting direct engagement.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Serial Manufacturing of Satellites and Payload Indigenization
- Regional Space Data Analytics, Processing Centers, and Ground Stations
- Industry-specific Service Applications
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
- Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)
- Ministry of Space (ISRO)
- Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA)
- Taiwan National Space Organization (TASA)
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Space Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Segmentation
India
- India: Space Strategy and Opportunities
- India: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations
- India: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure
- India: Key Contributors
- India: Ministry of Space Budgetary Forecast
- India: Market Sizing Forecast
- India: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis
- India: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations
- India: Space Launch Capability
- India: Value Chain Mapping
Japan
- Japan: Space Strategy, and Opportunities
- Japan: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations
- Japan: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure
- Japan: Key Contributors
- Japan: JAXA Budgetary Forecast
- Japan: Market Sizing Forecast
- Japan: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis
- Japan: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations
- Japan: Space Launch Capability
- Japan: Value Chain Mapping
Republic of Korea
- RoK: Space Strategy and Opportunities
- RoK: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations
- RoK: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure
- RoK: Key Contributors
- RoK: KARI Budgetary Forecast
- RoK: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis
- RoK: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations
- RoK: Space Launch Capability
- RoK: PNT Satellite Program
- RoK: Value Chain Mapping
Taiwan
- Taiwan: Space Strategy and Opportunities
- Taiwan: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations
- Taiwan: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure
- Taiwan: Key Contributors
- Taiwan: TASA Budgetary Forecast
- Taiwan: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis
- Taiwan: Space Launch Capability
- Taiwan: Value Chain Mapping
Republic of Philippines
- Republic of the Philippines: Space Strategy and Opportunities
- Republic of the Philippines: Key Stakeholders, R&D Focus Areas, and Industry Collaborations
- Republic of Philippines: Space Ecosystem Organizational Structure
- Republic of Philippines: Key Contributors
- Republic of Philippines: PhilSA Budgetary Forecast
- Republic of Philippines: Budget and Market Forecast Analysis
- Republic of Philippines: Value Chain Mapping
Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Recommendations
