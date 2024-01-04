Brian Hamilton Joins Coastal Financial Corporation Board of Directors

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank announced that Brian Hamilton has joined its Board of Directors.



Mr. Hamilton is a seasoned financial technology executive and business leader, with more than 25 years of experience in the banking, lending, payments, and digital product development industries. A serial entrepreneur, with deep expertise in domestic and international settlement systems and digital platforms, Mr. Hamilton has held senior leadership roles at Capital One, serving as President of their Merchant Services division, Wells Fargo, and Verifone, in addition to founding and operating multiple companies in the fintech space.

Most recently Mr. Hamilton was co-founder and CEO of ONE (One Finance Inc.), which was acquired by a Walmart-led joint venture in 2022. Prior to co-founding ONE, he was the founder of Azlo, a digital bank for small businesses, and helped to build out the BBVA Open Platform for sponsor banking services.

An honors graduate of Oregon State University, with technical certifications from Wells Fargo’s commercial banking school and various industry groups, Mr. Hamilton has extensive experience across multiple aspects of the finance and technology industries, thought leadership, public speaking, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Brian will play a crucial role in guiding Coastal through the evolving landscape of rapid technological advancements in the financial services industry,” said Eric Sprink, CEO.

