Shirofune Introduces Free Account Audit for Google Ads

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, has unveiled a new free feature, Account Audit, which will automatically evaluate the effectiveness of Google search and display ads and suggest improvements.



With Google the most dominant search engine, its platform remains one of the most desirable to reach target audiences. Through internal R&D plus the insights of ad operators, Shirofune has broadened its suite of advertising automation tools with the launch of Account Audit. The new feature allows anyone, both Shirofune clients and advertisers everywhere, to evaluate the quality of their Google Ad campaigns, identifying issues and suggesting corrective strategies.

Key highlights of Account Audit include:

A free comprehensive evaluation of Google Ad campaigns, with specific criteria applied for search ads and display ads

Third-party assessment of potentially opaque ad operations is usually handled by external ad agencies or internal team members, with transparency in detailing the processes involved in assessment and improvement strategies

Quick two-step registration and three-minute usage requiring only the advertising account’s ID and password for anyone to utilize

The summary page and diagnostic report are sent via email as an Excel file

Achieving an A rating (80+ points) following corrective action could result in a 150-200% improvement in ad effectiveness



“Shirofune has long provided suggestions to adjust ad campaigns and improve performance, and the launch of Account Audit for Google Ads broadens that benefit to all advertisers in a two-step, three-minute tool,” explains Shirofune Director Tomomi Takeshita, whose expertise in the R&D of proprietary algorithms for account creation and improvement strategies led to the development of the new Account Audit tool.

Shirofune launched in North America in early 2023 after becoming the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, where it has a 91% market share and is used by leading advertisers and agencies including Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them over 50% of work hours.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

