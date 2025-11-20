Shirofune to Showcase Profit-First Ad Automation Strategy at ANA Golden Gateways Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , a leading digital advertising automation platform, will present at the ANA’s Golden Gateways: Accelerating the Age of Intelligent Marketing members-only conference, held virtually on November 20, 2025. Shirofune’s session, “Beyond ROAS: Unlocking Long-Term Value with Automated Ad Optimization,” will run from 12:25 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (ET).

In this session, Shirofune and Direct Agents will show how brands and agencies can move beyond short-term ROAS optimization to a profit-first, long-term value approach. Speakers will explore how unifying data across marketplaces, retail media networks, and performance channels; automating day-to-day optimization; and connecting media performance to business-level metrics such as profit, new-to-brand customers, and lifetime value (LTV) can help teams grow efficiently while protecting margins.

The discussion will feature Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune, alongside Megan Conahan, EVP at Direct Agents, and Rocco Baldassarre, Head of Business Development at Shirofune. Together, offer a behind-the-scenes look at how automation can scale what would otherwise be tens of thousands of hours of manual campaign management, turning performance media from a margin drain into a compounding growth engine.

“Marketers are overwhelmed by the pace of change across platforms, but their mandate has never been clearer: deliver consistent, measurable growth,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “We are excited to join ANA Golden Gateways to show how a unified, automated approach can free teams from manual operations and let them focus on strategy, insights, and creativity.”

The session is designed for both agency leaders and brand-side practitioners who want to reclaim their time, elevate their media strategy, and shift from reactive to proactive media operations.

Session Details

Title: Beyond ROAS: Unlocking Long-Term Value with Automated Ad Optimization

Event: ANA Golden Gateways: Accelerating the Age of Intelligent Marketing (Virtual Members-Only Conference)

Time: 12:25 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. (ET), November 20, 2025

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management platform that maximizes the efficiency and performance of major digital advertising channels. Designed to simplify complex ad operations through intelligent automation, Shirofune empowers advertisers to focus on strategy while achieving consistent, scalable results. Over 10,000 accounts and 300,000 active campaigns have been managed through Shirofune, which is the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

Media Contact:

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com