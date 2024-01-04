Amesite Inc. Partners with Central Michigan University to Launch a Pioneering Asynchronous Implicit Bias Course for Healthcare Professionals

DETROIT, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces the launch of a new asynchronous Implicit Bias course tailored for healthcare professionals. This course is the result of a partnership between Amesite and CMU's College of Medicine, along with key insights from Dr. Sheri Pickover, a distinguished professor and program director in CMU’s Counseling, Educational Leadership & Higher Education department.



Delivered through CMU’s Online Professional Education portal powered by Amesite's cutting-edge learning platform, this course is meticulously designed to deepen the understanding of implicit bias in healthcare settings. It goes beyond raising awareness, enabling participants to apply these vital insights in reforming healthcare policies and practices.

Key Course Highlights:

LARA Requirements: The asynchronous course meets the LARA two-hour training requirement as established by the State of Michigan.

The asynchronous course meets the LARA two-hour training requirement as established by the State of Michigan. Medical Professionals: Earn 2.0 American Medical Association’s Physician's Recognition Award Category one credits upon successful completion.

Earn 2.0 American Medical Association’s Physician's Recognition Award Category one credits upon successful completion. Educators: Fulfill 1.0 Student Continuing Education Clock Hour (SCECH) requirements mandated by the Michigan Department of Education (MDE).



This course will help foster inclusivity and reduce implicit bias within healthcare. The asynchronous course equips healthcare professionals, educators and advocates with the knowledge and tools necessary to make a tangible difference in their respective fields.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, comments on the collaboration: "The successful launch of this Implicit Bias course is yet another example of Amesite’s ability to enable our Customers to scale essential, required, professional learning programs, driving revenue and impact. This type of learning is required by large organizations nationwide, and universities and colleges are well-positioned to deliver it through our platform."

Dr. Kaleb Patrick, Associate Vice President at Central Michigan University, expressed enthusiasm about this professional development course, stating, "This innovative course signifies our commitment to driving change in healthcare by tackling implicit bias. The CMU course, hosted on the Amesite platform, is instrumental in creating a more equitable and just healthcare system."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

