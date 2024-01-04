Aeries Technology to Participate at the 26th Annual ICR Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, announced today that Daniel Webb, Chief Investment Officer, is scheduled to participate at the upcoming 26th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Webb is scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings from January 8-10, 2024 and will give a presentation on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 4:30pm ET.



About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and the right systems & solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s unique approach to staffing and developing their workforce has earned them the Great Place to Work Certification.

