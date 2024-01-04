Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Investor Eligibility Changes for Class O Units of Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund and Picton Mahoney Fortified Inflation Opportunities Alternative Fund

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America.

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“Picton Mahoney”), the manager of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund (TSX: PFAE) and Picton Mahoney Fortified Inflation Opportunities Alternative Fund (collectively, the “Funds”), announced that effective today, the Class O units of each Fund will also be made available to dealers and institutional investors who have entered into an agreement with Picton Mahoney and make the required minimum initial investment as determined by Picton Mahoney from time to time.



About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over CAD $9.8 billion (as at December 31, 2023) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

