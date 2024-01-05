Everything Blockchain Inc. Launches EB Control Enterprise

Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, has launched EB Control Enterprise. Expanding upon the celebrated EB Control platform, EB Control Enterprise will feature an enhanced centralized management portal, empowering companies to perform comprehensive enterprise management and reporting on a larger scale. EB Control Enterprise now also plugs seamlessly into enterprise IT workflows such as Active Directory ADFS and adds support for FIDO 2 and SAML.

In an era defined by the diligent pursuit of data security and privacy, security professionals are constantly seeking robust solutions to safeguard sensitive data. EBI remains a potent ally in this pursuit, offering a comprehensive framework for managing, accessing, and sharing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). EB Control Enterprise introduces key features like advanced chain of custody reporting, and active directory integration, providing greater data access visibility and allowing enterprises to maintain a single identity framework.

“The launch of EB Control Enterprise will revolutionize data security for major corporations, granting them the ability to retain control over their data regardless of its destination or recipients,” says Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain, Inc. “EB Control Enterprise sets the stage for a cybersecurity landscape that is not only more secure but also highly resilient, especially as threats and threat actors continue to evolve.”

Notably, EB Control Enterprise includes a FIDO2 compliant integration, designed for user login enhancements. This innovative feature represents a major leap forward in security, allowing organizations to implement the latest authentication technologies for data access. It offers a secure login experience, aligning with EBI’s commitment to modernizing and safeguarding IT infrastructures. The FIDO2 integration enables vigorous authentication methods and strengthens data access security. Furthermore, it represents a key step in reinforcing the company’s zero-trust security approach and plays a critical role in enhancing the protection and integrity of an enterprise’s security environment.

As evidenced by the release of EB Control Enterprise, EBI continues to invest heavily in the development and innovation of its solutions introducing updates to the EB Control Platform such as:

A refreshed interface and updated navigation that is user friendly and intuitive.

Security enhancements that separate user and administrative portals to prevent data from intermingling and provide enterprises with a heightened level of security.

Clear and concise reporting for security teams including usage and access, encrypted and decrypted data, installations, new accounts and active users.

Support for Active Directory ADFS, FIDO2 and SAML.

For more information about EB Control and other solutions at EBI, please visit: https://everythingblockchain.io/ .

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate,” “seek,” intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.









