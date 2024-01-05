IBN’s CannabisNewsWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official NewsWire for NECANN’s 2024 Events

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce its expanded collaboration with NECANN. As part of the agreement, IBN’s CannabisNewsWire will continue to serve as the Official NewsWire for the organization's annual conference line up.



NECANN specializes in orchestrating conventions that focus on the development and expansion of cannabis markets, exploring associated opportunities in carefully chosen communities poised to embrace the normalization of cannabis consumption and potential policy frameworks. NECANN's events are strategically designed to assist communities in integrating cannabis within their jurisdictions.

As part of the extended collaboration, IBN will amplify its support through its syndication network, providing comprehensive coverage for the following events:

New England Cannabis Convention: March 22 – 22, 2024 (Boston, MA.)

Maryland Cannabis Convention and Expo: May 3-4, 2024 (Baltimore, MD.)

Illinois Cannabis Convention: May 31 – June 1, 2024 (Chicago, IL.)

Vermont Cannabis and Hemp Convention: June 14 – 15, 2024 (Burlington, VT.)

New Jersey Cannabis Convention: September 6 – 7, 2024 (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Michigan Cannabis Convention: September 20 – 21, 2024 (Grand Rapids, MI.)

Connecticut Cannabis Convention: October 4 – 5, 2024 (Hartford, CT.)

New York Cannabis and Hemp Convention: October 25 – 26, 2024 (Syracuse, N.Y.)

IBN, in collaboration with its network of 60+ online brands such as CannabisNewsWire and CannabisNewsWatch, will deploy an extensive range of corporate-communications solutions to enhance visibility and recognition of conference participants across diverse audiences, including public officials, investors, media professionals, consumers and the general public.

To broaden public outreach, IBN's core strategies include disseminating wire-grade press releases for each event, complemented by article syndication across its 5,000+ strategic distribution partners. Additionally, IBN will share content on various industry-specific social media channels and provide featured event placements on CannabisNewsWire.

Marc Shepard, co-founder and president of NECANN, remarked, “Active for over a decade, NECANN events are at the forefront of nurturing business opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs, investors and students, while identifying markets with a high openness to embracing cannabis culture. We excel in fostering deeper collaboration with local industries and communities, promoting responsible consumption among target markets. IBN has been an excellent partner for multiple years and is instrumental in helping drive further recognition for our conferences and deploying strategic tools to enable a wider online presence.”

For additional details about NECANN, visit https://necann.com/

