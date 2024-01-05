BOUYGUES: Liquidity Contract

BOUYGUES
Public limited company with a capital of € 382 273 297 Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 PARIS
572 015 246 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 5th 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
- 158,060 shares
- € 19,019,110.76
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,859
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,508
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,422,926 shares for € 78,645,294.87
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,401,870 shares for € 77,761,931.25
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 137,004 shares
- € 19,494,946.95
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,418
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,429
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,984,398 shares for € 92,363,501.31
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,267,765 shares for € 101,216,899.33
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 10,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Attachment