BOUYGUES: Liquidity Contract

BOUYGUES

Public limited company with a capital of € 382 273 297 Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 PARIS

572 015 246 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 5th 2024

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

158,060 shares

€ 19,019,110.76

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,859 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,508

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,422,926 shares for € 78,645,294.87 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,401,870 shares for € 77,761,931.25



As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:





- 137,004 shares



- € 19,494,946.95

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,418

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,429

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,984,398 shares for € 92,363,501.31

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,267,765 shares for € 101,216,899.33





the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

