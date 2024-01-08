Kalmar and Wallenius Wilhelmsen strengthen decades-long collaboration with new order including fully electric forklift trucks and reachstackers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 JANUARY 2024 AT 10 AM (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a large order from leading Norwegian logistics service provider Wallenius Wilhelmsen to supply four heavy electric forklift trucks, two electric reachstackers and three heavy terminal tractors for the company’s US logistics network. The order, which also includes the Kalmar Insight fleet performance management tool, was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2023 order intake.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a global leader in vehicle transportation and logistics, employing over 9,500 people across 28 countries. The company’s land-based network of logistics services comprises eight terminals, 11 inland distribution networks and more than 66 services and processing centres around the world. At sea, the company operates 125 vessels in 15 trade routes across six continents.

One of the company’s strategic goals with regards to reducing its onshore logistics emissions is its clean fleet initiative whereby all new equipment, where practicable, is zero emission.

Ove Moring, Head of Supplier & Contract Management, Wallenius Wilhelmsen: “Our two companies have benefitted from a partnership that stretches back more than three decades. This new agreement to renew our cargo-handling equipment with fully electric and more eco-efficient machines is an important step supporting our clean fleet initiative in the US. We believe that Kalmar’s heavy equipment offering is the right choice to help us reach our goals.”

Svante Alverönn, Vice President, Global Service Solutions, Kalmar: “We are extremely proud that Wallenius Wilhelmsen has chosen Kalmar equipment as part of its fleet renewal programme in the US. This order is another clear demonstration of the rapidly rising demand for robust fully electric equipment that is capable of moving heavy loads, and represents the first sales of our electric reachstacker and heavy electric forklift to a customer in the USA.”



