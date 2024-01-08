Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Markets of Five Post-Soviet Countries: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan Development 2017-2022 And Trends for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlock the future of consumer markets in EAEU and Uzbekistan, and discover the secrets to success in these thriving economies. Our comprehensive report, spanning five years of extensive research, reveals the trends that are shaping these markets.

Key Benefits:

Enhance Supplier-Service Company Interactions

Gain the Competitive Edge with In-Depth Analysis

Utilize Benchmarking for Strategic Growth

Master Omnichannel Strategy Development

Find Your Ideal Customers and Partners

Prepare for Successful Negotiations with Retail Networks

Key Market Insights: Recent years have witnessed remarkable socio-economic progress in the EAEU countries, along with an improved standard of living. Infrastructure development and increased population mobility are reshaping consumer habits and spending patterns. Despite shared histories, each post-Soviet country has its own unique characteristics, and 2022 brought new opportunities and imbalances.

What This Report Brings to the Table:

200 person-days of Research

Comprehensive Section Breakdown:

PART I. Macroeconomics and consumer market of EAEU and Uzbekistan

PART II. Retail in Kazakhstan

PART III. Retail in Uzbekistan

PART IV. Retail in Belarus

PART V. Retail in Kyrgyzstan

PART VI. Retail in Armenia

PART VII. E-commerce in EAEU countries and Uzbekistan

Get ahead of the curve on this journey to success and prosperity in the thriving consumer markets of the EAEU countries and Uzbekistan. These insights will empower you to make informed decisions and unlock limitless opportunities for growth.

Key Topics Covered:

PART I. Macroeconomics and consumer market of EAEU and Uzbekistan

1.1. Key economic indicators of EAEU countries and Uzbekistan

1.2. Demography in countries

1.3. Household incomes in countries

1.4. Migration of population

1.5. Consumer inflation

1.6. Consumer market and retail turnover of countries

1.7. FMCG retail structure of countries

1.8. Warehouse and logistics infrastructure of EAEU countries and Uzbekistan

PART II. Retail in Kazakhstan

3.1. Current state of Kazakh retail

3.2. Kazakh retail by regions

3.3. Kazakhstan: highlights of 2022

3.4. TOP-10 Kazakh Food retail chains

3.5. Trends of Kazakh FMCG market and consumer strategies

3.6. TOP-10 Kazakh Non-food retail chains

3.7. Business profiles of leading Kazakh retail chains

3.7.1. Magnum chain business profile

3.7.2. Small, Skif, Spar chain business profiles

3.7.3. Sulpak chain business profile

3.7.4. Technodom chain business profile

3.7.5. Mechta Market chain business profile

3.7.6. LC WAIKIKI chain business profile

3.8. Trends of Kazakh children's goods market development

PART III. Retail in Uzbekistan

4.1. Current state of Uzbek retail

4.2. Uzbek retail by regions

4.3. Uzbekistan: highlights of 2022

4.4. TOP-10 Uzbek Food retail chains

4.5. TOP-10 Uzbek Non-food retail chains

4.6. Business profiles of leading Uzbek retail chains

4.6.1. Korzinka chain business profile

4.6.2. Makro chain business profile

4.6.3. Havas chain business profile

4.6.4. Bi1 chain business profile

4.6.5. Carrefour chain business profile

4.6.6. Mediapark chain business profile

4.6.7. Ishonch chain business profile

4.6.8. Fix Price chain business profile

4.7. Trends of Uzbek children's goods market development

PART IV. Retail in Belarus

5.1. Current state of Belarus retail

5.2. Belarus retail by regions

5.3. Belarus: highlights of 2022

5.4. Business profiles of leading Belarus retail chains

5.4.1. Euroopt, Hit!, Groshyk chain business profiles

5.4.2. Dobronom, Kopeechka, Mayak chain business profiles

PART V. Retail in Kyrgyzstan

6.1. Current state of Kyrgyz retail

6.2. Kyrgyz retail by regions

6.3. Kyrgyzstan: highlights of 2022

6.4. Business profiles of leading Kyrgyz retail chains

6.4.1. Narodny, Globus retail chain business profiles

6.4.2. Frunze chain business profile

PART VI. Retail in Armenia

7.1. Current state of Armenian retail

7.2. Armenian retail by regions

7.3. Armenia: highlights of 2022

7.4. Business profiles of leading Armenian retail chains

7,4.1. Yerevan City chain business profile

7.4.2. Nor Zovq chain business profile

PART VII. E-commerce in EAEU countries and Uzbekistan

8.1. E-commerce in EAEU countries and Uzbekistan

8.2. E-commerce in Kazakhstan

8.2.1. KASPI.KZmarketplace

8.2.2. ALSER.KZ, GULSER COMPUTERS business profile

8.2.3. HALYK MARKET marketplace

8.2.4. WILDBERRIES business profile

8.2.5. FLIP.KZ business profile

8.2.6. BELY VETER business profile

8.2.7. ARBUZ GROUP business profile

8.2.8. GLOVO KAZAKHSTAN business profile

8.2.9. Wolt Technologies Kazakhstan business profile

8.3. E-commerce in Uzbekistan

