Absci to Present Preclinical Data for ABS-101, A Potential Best-in-Class Anti-TL1A Antibody Development Program, at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will be presenting positive preclinical data for ABS-101, a potential best-in-class anti-TL1A antibody program, this week at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Absci’s Integrated Drug Creation™ platform designed over 50 antibody leads with subnanomolar affinity using its de novo generative AI foundation model, enabling a diversity of potential candidates. Absci has selected three potential candidates for the ABS-101 program utilizing its AI lead optimization capabilities.

In preclinical studies, ABS-101 potential candidates exhibited properties consistent with a potentially superior product profile by demonstrating equal or superior potency data from multiple biophysical and cellular assays, in addition to improved developability properties, as compared to estimated performance of a putative clinical competitor molecule in later stages of development. These attributes support the program’s potential to create an efficacious candidate conducive to subcutaneous dosing. Furthermore, in vitro and preliminary in vivo PK studies confirm the potential for extended half-life, supporting the objective for significantly improved dosing intervals.

These preclinical results demonstrate the ability of Absci’s generative AI platform to rapidly and efficiently create differentiated antibody drug candidates. Supporting data for these assessments can be found in the associated company presentation for the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, published on Absci’s investor relations website.

Absci expects to initiate Investigational New Drug application (IND) enabling studies for ABS-101 in February 2024, and submit an IND in the first quarter of 2025. Subject to clearance of the IND, Absci expects to initiate Phase 1 studies for this program shortly thereafter.

Absci management is scheduled to present these data, and other corporate updates, on Thursday, January 11th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com .

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation ™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Our vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X (Twitter) ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

