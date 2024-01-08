Circana Announces its 2024 Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Award Winners

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jan. 8, 2023 – Circana ™ , the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the winners of its 2024 Consumer Electronics (CE) Industry Performance Awards. The 8th annual awards program, timed with CES, celebrates brand leaders in the consumer technology industry based on top increases in market share in North America, fastest turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and top e-commerce market share gain.

“Aligned with the spirit of CES, our annual awards program recognizes those who have excelled in navigating the dynamic landscape of technology, shaping the future through their innovative contributions,” said Ian Hamilton, president, Technology, Home, and Office Supplies, Circana. “We’re honored to recognize their excellence. Congratulations to all the winners!”

Award Category Winner Top Increase in Market Share – North America TVs Hisense Top Increase in Market Share – North America Inkjet Printers Epson Top Increase in Market Share – North America Bluetooth Streaming Speakers JBL

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending October 2023.

Award Category Winner Fastest-Turning Brand Per Item U.S. Total PCs Apple Fastest-Turning Brand Per Item Canada Total PCs Gigabyte Fastest-Turning Brand Per Item Mexico Total PCs Huawei Fastest-Turning Brand Per Item U.S. Mirrorless Lens Cameras Sony Fastest-Turning Brand Per Item Canada Mirrorless Lens Cameras Canon Fastest-Turning Brand Per Item Mexico Mirrorless Lens Cameras Sony

Source: Circana, Store-Level Enabled Retail Tracking, U.S. dollar sales, 3 months ending October 2023.

Based on weighted dollar velocity per item for brands with distribution in retailers that represent at least 10% of Circana tracked CE sales.

Award Category Winner Top Brand Online TVs Samsung Top Brand In-Store TVs Samsung Top Brand Online Soundbars Samsung



Top Brand In-Store Soundbars Sonos

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar share, 12 months ending October 2023

Award Category Winner Emerging Leader TVs Westinghouse Emerging Leader Total PCs Thermaltake Technologies Emerging Leader Bluetooth Streaming Speakers Ion Audio

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 12 months ending October 2023.

Based on brands with between $10M-$100M in sales this year in the U.S.

Resources

For more information on the CES panels where Circana is participating, please visit this LINK.

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Attachment