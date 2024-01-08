Excelitas Technologies Acquires Heraeus Noblelight, Strengthening its Position in Global Specialty Lighting Markets

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a leading industrial and medical technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions, announces today that it has completed the successful acquisition of the Noblelight business from Heraeus Group (Hanau, Germany), including operations in Germany, United Kingdom, United States, China and Japan, along with several key application centers and sales offices around the world.



Noblelight specializes in the development and manufacture of specialty lighting components and system solutions, from ultraviolet to infrared, used within analytical instrumentation, industrial curing, water treatment, electronics manufacturing, medical and cosmetic therapy, battery production and many others.

“We are very pleased that Noblelight and its strong team are now part of Excelitas. The combined knowledge and manufacturing expertise of Excelitas and Noblelight now present one of the broadest and most extensive light technology offerings available from a single source. We share a field-proven go-to-market strategy based upon deep customer engagement, which enables market success and ensures long-standing business relationships,” said Ron Keating, Excelitas Technologies CEO.

The acquisition of Noblelight represents the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its establishment in 2010.

“We are greatly enthused with the possibilities of our new partnership. We see significant opportunities in leveraging our combined capabilities to best serve our customer base and continue an accelerated path for profitable growth,” said Roland Eckl, Managing Director of Noblelight.

The acquisition officially closed on January 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Excelitas Technologies® is a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven solutions to meet the critical sensing, detection, imaging and illumination needs of our OEM and end-user customers. Serving a vast array of applications across medical, life science, industrial, semiconductor, smart building, aerospace and defense sectors, Excelitas stands committed to enabling its customers’ success in their many various end-markets. The Excelitas team consists of more than 7,500 professionals working across North America, Europe and Asia to serve customers worldwide.

About Noblelight

Noblelight® counts itself among the market and technology leaders worldwide for specialty light sources with wavelengths from ultraviolet to infrared for industrial, scientific, and medical applications. With operations located across Europe, Asia and the United States, Noblelight designs and manufactures infrared, flash and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial manufacturing, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research, development and analytical measurement techniques with a high level of vertical integration.

Excelitas® and Excelitas Technologies® are registered trademarks of Excelitas Technologies Corp. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.