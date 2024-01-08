HERE Technologies named by Uber as a global location provider focused on improving mapping and geolocation functionalities

HERE Technologies has been selected by Uber to drive precise mapping and geolocation functionalities to improve pickup and drop-off locations.

HERE Technologies brings enhanced user experience and efficiency across Uber’s mobility and delivery businesses.

The partnership makes HERE Technologies one of Uber’s preferred location providers



CES 2024, Las Vegas – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER), today announced a long-term collaboration to enhance Uber’s mapping capabilities globally for rideshare and food deliveries. The agreement builds on HERE and Uber’s existing partnership and will help bring further advanced location-aware tools and functions to the Uber platform.

With millions of rides a day, this means HERE will help work together to help provide safe and more accurate drop-off and pick-up points at locations, including airports, stadiums, arenas and high-traffic areas globally.

“The mapping capability is key to creating a fast and intuitive experience for on-demand mobility and delivery solutions,” said Ajay Dalvi, Senior Director of Business Development at Uber. “Ultimately, it’s all about ensuring end-users, from drivers to couriers to consumers, have the best possible experience when they’re using the Uber apps. In a fast moving world, Uber’s partnership with HERE helps enable Uber to remain a leader in this space with heightened fresh and accurate data, and we’re excited to continue building with them.”

“We are proud to provide Uber with HERE’s robust point address and Points of Interest datasets,” said Stuart Ryan, SVP and General Manager of the Americas at HERE Technologies. “The HERE platform uniquely offers Uber the ability to customize the app offering, improving the customer experience with better precision and fresh maps data. This partnership will continue to build and improve on the Uber platform, making it safer and more efficient for rides and deliveries around the world.”

Uber and HERE are also exploring new ways to bring additional location-based tools to continue to grow the capabilities of the Uber platform.

Media Contacts

Reed Findlay

+1 703 966 6284

Reed.findlay@here.com

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 44 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

