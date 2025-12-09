HERE Technologies and Precisely expand partnership to provide trusted location data for business operations

HERE and Precisely focus on delivering accurate and reliable data for business use cases across industry sectors.

The companies utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze location data, creating real-time updates that guide important business decisions.



December 9, 2025

CHICAGO, Ill. –HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, today announced an extension and expansion of their partnership with Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, to provide accurate and reliable location intelligence for business use cases across industry sectors. The partnership builds upon location intelligence capabilities within the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, giving companies deeper analysis, validation, and governance of their location data.

Through the partnership, HERE and Precisely utilize machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to collect and analyze location data, creating real-time updates that guide important business decisions like property management and analysis, among other business operations. The companies are working together to provide complete and accurate datasets to drive AI-powered intelligence for businesses.

“Our expanded partnership with HERE brings together two leaders committed to delivering location intelligence that organizations can trust,” said Dan Adams, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Enrichment, Precisely. “By combining HERE’s world-class map data with Precisely’s data integrity expertise, we’re helping customers power real-time decisions with accurate, governed, and AI-ready location data. It’s a meaningful step forward in enabling businesses to operate with confidence in an increasingly dynamic and data-driven world.”

HERE is committed to meeting strict data privacy standards and regulations to provide location intelligence that is safe, secure, and reliable. HERE’s Privacy Charter reinforces the company’s commitment to promote responsible privacy and security practices, including data minimization and anonymization. The company has a robust portfolio of certifications in security, privacy and cloud governance, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, TISAX, HITRUST r2, CSA STAR and ISO/IEC 42001, the first international standard specifically designed to guide organizations in managing AI systems responsibly.

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite delivers the trusted location intelligence that organizations need to power critical business decisions. The Suite verifies, standardizes, and geocodes address data with high levels of accuracy and enriches it with robust contextual datasets. This combination of accuracy, consistency, and context helps businesses understand where things happen and why, enabling smarter risk assessment, optimized service delivery, and more targeted customer engagement. With governance and transparency built in, the Data Integrity Suite ensures location data is AI-ready and reliable for even the most regulated industries.

“We are proud to partner with Precisely to help drive business operations with reliable location intelligence,” said Stuart Ryan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at HERE. “The partnership expansion lets thousands of companies manage and secure their businesses data and make it actionable via AI, automation and analytics initiatives. We look forward to continuing to work together to drive new location-based intelligence solutions for global business.”

Media Contact



Reed Findlay

+1 703 966 6284

Reed.findlay@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.