HERE Technologies and TIMOCOM extend 25-year collaboration to boost route accuracy and shipment visibility

TIMOCOM, a pioneering European freight marketplace provider with more than 55,000 verified customers and more than 1 million daily freight and vehicle offers, and HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data platform, today announced an extension of their long-standing partnership.



Founded in 1997, TIMOCOM quickly began shaping the European transport sector, later introducing its Road Freight Marketplace – one of Europe’s leading platforms for exchanging freight and vehicle space – which continues to evolve and deliver value to customers today. The Road Freight Marketplace enables freight forwarding companies, logistics service providers, and shippers to find the perfect transport partner. This enables companies to reduce their transport costs, maximize fleet utilization, and ensure punctual deliveries.



In 2000, TIMOCOM teamed up with HERE Technologies in a shared effort to improve the efficiency of the Marketplace for both shippers and carriers by harnessing the power of location technology.



Over the following 25 years, TIMOCOM and HERE continued to work closely together to provide increasingly accurate shipping cost estimates and ETA information for the platform’s 156,000 users.



“For the past 25 years, HERE has been our trusted partner enabling us to build on that vision with the most accurate and up-to-date location data,” said Philipp Schmidt, Strategic Product Manager for TIMOCOM. “We are pleased to be extending that partnership and look forward to delivering even more value to our customers in the years ahead.”



Today, TIMOCOM is leveraging the latest HERE solutions and services tailored for transportation to make logistics smarter, safer, and simpler. For example, HERE’s industry-leading Truck Routing API allows users of TIMOCOM’s Marketplace to take route attributes into account such as bridge heights where a collision could result in damage to both vehicles and infrastructure, and regulations such as weight limits and hazardous material restrictions to calculate accurate shipping costs. This enables more reliable planning for shippers and reduces empty mileage for carriers.



In addition to the Truck Routing API, TIMOCOM also leverages other HERE location services to further enhance its marketplace functionality. These include HERE Route Matching, which helps refine GPS-based position data into precise, actionable routes, and HERE Traffic, providing real-time traffic information that supports more accurate route planning and scheduling. Together, these technologies enhance shipment visibility through real-time positioning and ETA calculation powered by HERE location data, enabling customers to plan with greater confidence and efficiency.



As part of the extension announced today, TIMOCOM will be able to leverage even more HERE innovation to bring additional value to its Marketplace customers.



“HERE is proud to have maintained a strong partnership with TIMOCOM over the past 25 years and today’s announcement that we will extend our collaboration into a third decade reflects the mutual trust and respect that our companies have built over the years,” said Patrick Goetze, Sales Director for HERE Technologies. "We look forward to building upon this foundation of success by helping TIMOCOM to further enhance its platform and continue creating maximum value for its customers."



Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



TIMOCOM

Ms. Samira Gryzia

+49 173 75 14 735

SGryzia@timocom.com



About TIMOCOM

TIMOCOM is an IT company for European road freight transport. The Road Freight Marketplace enables freight forwarders, logistics service providers, and shippers to find the perfect transport partner. Through digital solutions, it helps companies reduce their transport costs, maximize fleet utilization, and ensure timely deliveries. Customers are part of one of the largest logistics networks in Europe, with over 55,000 verified companies whose expertise they can rely on.



About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

Attachment