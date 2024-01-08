Black Rock Coffee Bar Introduces Frozen Fuel Energy Drinks as the Newest Addition to its Premium Offerings

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, is excited to announce an innovative addition to its premium drink offerings – Frozen Fuel Energy Drinks.

Commencing now as a pre-launch in all Arizona and California stores by January 15, 2024, customers will get an early taste of Black Rock’s new Frozen Fuel lineup that features four distinctive flavors: Mai Tai, Teal, Purple Galaxy and POP. The pre-launch in Arizona and California marks the beginning of the nationwide rollout, with Frozen Fuel Energy Drinks becoming available sporadically across 120-plus stores spanning seven states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington).

“We’re thrilled to start the year by introducing our new Frozen Fuel Series to our customers,” said Mark Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “These drinks are not only vibrant and flavorful but have been meticulously crafted through rigorous testing to elevate their flavor profiles. They’re refreshing and absolutely delicious, in simplest terms.”

While Mai Tai, Teal, Purple Galaxy, and POP are Black Rock’s most popular choices, customers also have the flexibility to customize their Frozen Fuel Drink with a variety of flavors. Each drink boasts a unique cloud-like consistency and holds the esteemed Yeti Seal of Approval, guaranteeing a premium experience for consumers. A description of each drink includes:

Mai Tai – Red Raspberry, Lime, Mango and Orange Juice

– Red Raspberry, Lime, Mango and Orange Juice Teal – Blue Raspberry, Passionfruit & Apple Juice

– Blue Raspberry, Passionfruit & Apple Juice Purple Galaxy – Blue Raspberry & Red Raspberry

– Blue Raspberry & Red Raspberry POP! – Pineapple, Orange and Passionfruit

During this pre-launch period, customers in Arizona and California can visit their nearest Black Rock Coffee Bar location to be among the first to experience Frozen Fuel. Additionally, Early adopters may have the chance to receive a limited-edition Yeti sticker as a token of appreciation. Plans for an extensive rollout to all locations are underway, ensuring that customers across the country can enjoy the unique energy boost provided by Frozen Fuel.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, has more than 1 stores in the U.S. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

