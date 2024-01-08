Sodexo - Evolution within Sodexo's Leadership Team

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 8, 2024 - Sodexo announces the appointment of Sébastien de Tramasure, currently Sodexo North America Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Group CFO. Marc Rolland will continue to act as Group CFO until May 1, 2024, before taking on a new role which will be announced in due time.

Sebastien de Tramasure’s appointment is based on a long-standing succession plan. Sébastien has been at Sodexo for almost 18 years. Prior to his current role, he held various finance positions, including CFO for Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services (today Pluxee). In 2018, Sébastien de Tramasure was appointed Global CFO for the Healthcare and Seniors segments. In 2020, he was appointed CFO of Sodexo North America, which represents more than 40% of the Group’s revenues. During his tenure, he has actively participated in the turnaround of Sodexo North America and notably managed strategic acquisitions in the convenience market.



Sophie Bellon, Sodexo Chairwoman and CEO, said: “I would like to congratulate Sébastien. He has a long-standing track record in the finance function at Sodexo having gained a thorough knowledge of the Group’s activities and solid international experience, especially in North America where he has been based for the last 5 years. Sébastien has all the qualities to succeed as Group CFO. I want to warmly thank Marc Rolland for his major contribution as Group CFO over the last 8 years. He has largely contributed to our performance and growth while playing a key role in supporting major strategic and transformative projects. Marc will continue to play a leadership role as we move forward towards being the world leader in sustainable food and valuable experiences”.

Marc Rolland has been Sodexo Group CFO since 2015. He has led the increased effectiveness of the Finance function worldwide through standardization of processes and systems. Marc also played a key role in moving forward strategy-based portfolio management. He drove enhanced transparency of financial communications and a more disciplined approach to contract signings and investments. In recent years, Marc successfully navigated through the pandemic, building strong foundations for post-Covid recovery through rigorous operational efficiency and cost base optimization.

Over the last few months, Marc and his team have been instrumental in supporting the execution of Sodexo’s 2025 strategic roadmap, particularly the Pluxee spin-off project which he will continue to manage until it is completely finalized.

Marc will act as CFO until May 1, 2024, working together with Sebastien until then to ensure a smooth transition.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

15.1 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at January 4, 2024)





