Pivotal starts selling Helix, the first production light eVTOL aircraft, in the US

Starting price of $190,000 in the US for the single-seat all-electric personal aircraft

The smart aircraft packed with safety features requires no FAA pilot certification

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal , the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is thrilled to announce the official launch of online sales for its highly anticipated flying vehicle, the Helix . The starting price for a Helix aircraft is $190,000 USD before taxes, delivery, or other fees, as applicable. Customers can place orders for delivery in the United States on Pivotal’s website at pivotal.aero. First customer shipments begin on June 10, 2024.

Created for the awe of exploring the world from new heights, the Helix removes the barriers that prevent everyday adventurers from experiencing the joys of aviation. The Helix’s powerful capabilities are navigated with intuitive joystick controls, guided by a simple user interface.

At the heart of this single-seat vehicle lies a robust fault-tolerant design, bolstered by triple modular flight control systems for safety and reliability. Efficient, compact, and simple, the Helix is transportable and easy to assemble — from storage to sky in 30 minutes. It disassembles to fit into a 16-foot trailer.

"We're proud to begin selling, and soon delivering, our Helix aircraft. The market is ready for the wonder of aerial recreation and short-hop eVTOL travel. We are ready to provide the beauty and freedom of personal flight to a whole lot of people with a passion for flying and an interest in creating a new generation of aviators and aviation,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal.

Early access customer Dean Owen added, “As one of Pivotal's BlackFly customers, I can't wait for more pilots to join the fold. There’s no better feeling than flying in this aircraft, and I want to share it with people like me who have dreamt of flying for a long time. This is an exciting moment to get in on the Helix and a growing community of Pivotal pilots."

Helix Packages

The Helix is offered in three configurations, with the ability to add accessories and services for further customization.

Package 1 offers a white and carbon fiber exterior finish and includes a digital flight panel, canopy, HD landing camera, charger, vehicle cart, custom marking, comprehensive pilot training, and warranty; base price of $190,000

Package 2 offers a gloss white and striped carbon fiber exterior finish and includes the features above, plus a trailer with dual wing cart; 4k camera with landing assist, recording, and sharing features; ADS-B air traffic system; two chargers; and enhanced warranty; base price of $240,000

Package 3 offers an exterior in gloss white, carbon fiber, with custom accent color and includes the features above, plus a premium flight deck, three chargers, beacon aircraft lighting; integrated emergency locator transmitter, one additional training slot for a friend or family member; and the option to fully customize the exterior at additional cost, design dependent; base price of $260,000



For more details visit pivotal.aero/helix. For those interested in placing an order, here are some specifications:

The Helix is only available in the United States

Customers can order the Helix online with a $250 non-refundable application fee

To secure a Helix production slot and forecasted ship date, a deposit of $50,000 is due within five business days of initial order placement

The Helix is manufactured in Palo Alto, California

No Pilot License Needed; Training Is Required

The Helix complies with FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category in the United States. The FAA requires Ultralight aircraft to fly over non-congested areas only and away from airports. Under this regulation, no pilot license is required.

All Helix pilots must successfully complete comprehensive initial and periodic recurrent flight training to support safe operations in all situations. Customers will select their training dates and receive delivery timing once Pivotal receives the aircraft deposit.

About Pivotal

Pivotal (fka Opener.Aero) designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to enter the market. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for over twelve years, and today, the Pivotal Helix offers the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero .

