Stonewall Kitchen Announces New January 2024 Product Launch

YORK, Maine, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen is expanding its product offerings to include more than 50 new products and collections from their family of brands. Headquartered in Maine, Stonewall Kitchen is now home to eleven award-winning food and lifestyle brands.



Breakfast fans everywhere will enjoy the addition of three new sauces: Hollandaise, Truffle Hollandaise, and Bearnaise. Made in Italy, each sauce offers the unique perk of being shelf stable and ready-to-serve.

“These sauces are wonderfully smooth, and delicious served atop eggs, home fries, vegetables and more,” Stonewall Kitchen Marketing Director Matt Robertson said. “Hollandaise and Bearnaise sauces can be rather labor-intensive to make from scratch, so most people only get them while dining out. With this new line you can now enjoy them in your own kitchen in a matter of minutes!”

For the company’s Urban Accents brand, they’ve taken their best-selling Movie Night Popcorn Set and spun it to add a Sweet Shoppe Popcorn Set. This comes complete with gourmet popcorn and sweet seasonings perfect for customizing your popcorn bowl, such as Sweet Cinnamon Toast, Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, Confetti Birthday Cake and Cozy Pumpkin Spice.

“Our Movie Night gift is a proven fan-favorite, so we’re very excited to now offer a savory or sweet experience during those at-home movie nights,” said Robertson.

Urban Accents is also spicing up the dinner table with three new Sheet Pan Dinner seasonings: Lemon Rosemary, Smoky Fajita and Sage + Thyme.

“One-pan dinners have become a trend as of late,” said Robertson. “We can all relate to those busy weeknights where you want to get something delicious on the table quickly. These seasoning tents are perfect for those nights; simply place your ingredients on the tray, drizzle with some oil, sprinkle the seasoning and you have a great meal with very little prep or cleanup!”

The Michel Design Works brand is introducing a Cotton & Linen Collection, bringing scents of fresh air and cotton throughout. Furthermore, a new Photography Collection brings a unique and creative look to the brand.

“Our Photography Collection is a creative form of storytelling,” Robertson said. “Striking black-and-white imagery paired with evocative scents like Alpine, Bourbon & Amber and Sea Salt & Sand will transport you to some of the world’s most picturesque settings.”

Finally, Village Candle is bringing the garden indoors for this launch with refreshing scents like Beach Rose, Italian Herb Garden, Lemon Mint, Provencal Herbs, Tomato Basil and Wild Sage & Cedar.

“This new line is reminiscent of some of our favorite spring and summer scents, like coastal walks, vegetable gardens, fresh citrus, nature trails and more,” said Robertson.

These new products hit the shelves this month and can also be found online at stonewallkitchen.com. For a full overview of what is to come, view the list below.

The January 2024 Product Launch Includes:

Stonewall Kitchen: Truffle Mustard, Blood Orange Cosmo Mixer, Sticky Garlic Wing Sauce, Port Wine Mushroom Sauce, Hot Pepper Raspberry Jelly, Mango Taco Topping, Pineapple Taco Topping, Maple Coffee Scone Mix, Churro Mix Kit, Pickle Slaw, Spicy Pickle Slaw, Carbonara Sauce, Bearnaise Sauce, Hollandaise Sauce, Truffle Hollandaise Sauce. Fine Dog Keeping: A Walk on the Beach, A Walk in the Woods (Dog Bed Deodorizer, Dog Shampoo).

Urban Accents: Movie Night Sweet Shoppe Gift Set Collection, Taste of Italy Seasoning Tower, Pizza Party Trio Gift Set, Smoky Fajita Sheet Pan Dinner, Sage & Thyme Sheet Pan Dinner, Herby Garlic Pizza Seasoning, Parm Pizza Dust Seasoning

Tillen Farms: Antipasto, Giardiniera

Stonewall Home: Seasonal: Strawberry Mango (Available in Medium Apothecary, Bowl)

Michel Design Works: Collections: Cotton & Linen, Dahlias, Island Palm, Magnolia Petals, Wild Hydrangea. Photography Collection: No. 1|Bourbon & Amber, No. 2|Sea Salt & Sand, No. 3|Alpine.

Village Candle: Traditions Collection: Lemon Blossom, Coconut Berry, Dragon Fruit Lemonade, Guava Citrus (Available in Large Apothecary, Medium Apothecary, Small Apothecary, Medium Tumbler, Small Tumbler); Beach Rose, Italian Herb Garden, Lemon Mint, Provencal Herbs, Tomato Basil, Wild Sage & Cedar (Available in Medium Tumbler, Small Tumbler). Fantasy Collection New Size: Fairy Dust, Forbidden Forest, Mermaid Tales, Mighty Dragon, Once Upon a Time, Unicorn Dreams (Medium Tumbler)

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

