Healthcare API Market Expected To Achieve USD 441.6 Million in revenues by 2032, driven by a 4.5% CAGR

New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Healthcare API Market size is expected to be worth around USD 441.6 Million by 2032 from USD 302.1 Million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The Healthcare API Market refers to a subsegment of the healthcare industry dedicated to creating, deploying, and using APIs specifically created for healthcare applications. APIs play an essential role in the healthcare ecosystem, providing seamless communications and data exchange among various software systems in the healthcare ecosystem. At its core, this market aims to promote interoperability by creating seamless integration among electronic health records (EHR), laboratory systems, billing platforms, and other healthcare applications.

Integrating patient health data across digital platforms improves healthcare workflow efficiency by giving healthcare professionals access to up-to-date patient records while giving patients greater engagement in managing their care through digital platforms. Notably, the Healthcare API Market stands out for its commitment to security and compliance by adhering to regulations such as HIPAA that protect patient data. Market growth has been driven by digitization of healthcare, demand for seamless data exchange, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring - three phenomena that are all expanding exponentially.

Key Takeaway:

Market Size: Healthcare API Market is projected to reach approximately USD 441.6 Million by 2032, up from USD 302.1 Million in 2023.

Market Growth: This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of from 2023 to 2033. Service Analysis: In 2023, Electronic Health Records (EHR) access accounted for over 32% of the healthcare API market share.

Deployment Model Analysis: Cloud-based deployment models dominated the market, holding over 71% market share in 2023.

Cloud-based deployment models dominated the market, holding over market share in 2023. End-use Analysis: In 2023, healthcare providers led the healthcare API segment with over 47% market share.

Regional Analysis: North America is dominating the Healthcare API Market with 36.4% share, with USD 109.9 Million in 2023.

is dominating the Healthcare API Market with share, with in 2023. Interoperability Enabler: The Healthcare API Market plays a vital role in supporting interoperability across healthcare applications and systems, enabling disparate applications and systems to exchange data seamlessly and communicate seamlessly with one another.

The Healthcare API Market plays a vital role in supporting interoperability across healthcare applications and systems, enabling disparate applications and systems to exchange data seamlessly and communicate seamlessly with one another. Data Integration: APIs in healthcare enable more efficient workflows and increased access to patient records by connecting EHRs, laboratory systems, billing software and other healthcare applications via API. This results in smoother operations as well as increased patient information accessibility.

APIs in healthcare enable more efficient workflows and increased access to patient records by connecting EHRs, laboratory systems, billing software and other healthcare applications via API. This results in smoother operations as well as increased patient information accessibility. Patient Empowerment: Healthcare APIs empower patients by giving them access to their health data, appointment scheduling capabilities, and engagement with healthcare providers through digital platforms, ultimately elevating the patient experience.

Factors affecting the growth of the Healthcare API Market

Various factors influence the growth of healthcare api market are;

Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Healthcare industry transformation has been driven primarily by digital technologies. Providers increasingly adopting EHRs, telemedicine systems, and other digital services; therefore, requiring reliable APIs for data exchange and integration.

Healthcare industry transformation has been driven primarily by digital technologies. Providers increasingly adopting EHRs, telemedicine systems, and other digital services; therefore, requiring reliable APIs for data exchange and integration. Interoperability Requirements: It is clear that interoperability between various healthcare systems and applications is vitally important, which is why APIs play such an essential role in providing seamless data sharing and communications among them all.

It is clear that interoperability between various healthcare systems and applications is vitally important, which is why APIs play such an essential role in providing seamless data sharing and communications among them all. Patient Centric Care: As part of their shift towards patient-centric models, healthcare organizations are developing APIs that empower individuals to access and control their health data through patient portals or mobile applications using APIs as services to make this possible.

As part of their shift towards patient-centric models, healthcare organizations are developing APIs that empower individuals to access and control their health data through patient portals or mobile applications using APIs as services to make this possible. Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Services: With the rise in telehealth services due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand has grown for healthcare APIs that facilitate remote consultations and data transmission.

With the rise in telehealth services due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand has grown for healthcare APIs that facilitate remote consultations and data transmission. Government Regulations: Compliance with healthcare regulations such as HIPAA in the US or similar international legislation mandate data security and patient privacy protection; this necessitates secure APIs that adhere to these mandates for compliance.

Regional Analysis

North America continues its leadership of the Healthcare API Market with 36.4 % market share or USD 109.9 Million market value in 2023. Attribute this leadership position to high levels of digital literacy in the region as well as its established healthcare infrastructure that features seamlessly integrated patient Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Europe, known for its advanced healthcare infrastructure and stringent data protection regulations like GDPR, is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during this forecast period. Adoption of healthcare APIs across North America and Europe has been further spurred by favorable regulatory policies as well as presence of prominent Healthcare Organizations (HCOs).

Competitive Landscape

Apple, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

Athenahealth

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

MuleSoft, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 302.1 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 441.6 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 4.5% North America Share 36.4% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The Healthcare API Market has seen phenomenal growth due to an unprecedented surge in demand for simplified access to healthcare services. Propelling its development are frequent technological updates and advancements as well as an emphasis on system integration; in addition, increased activities from Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors as well as startups dedicated exclusively to healthcare IT also play a pivotal role. Apple Health's launch of an API offering access to EHR data from over 500 U.S hospitals through Apple Health illustrates this upward trend.

Market Restraints

Restrictions in the Healthcare API Market include concerns surrounding data security. Aside from these worries, insufficient availability of skilled professionals, inadequate IT infrastructure, and poor network connectivity further hamper market expansion. Relying too heavily on internet services in areas with limited connectivity further limits market expansion.

Market Opportunities

The Healthcare API Market sees great promise with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging global population. According to recent estimates, chronic illnesses account for 43% of all diseases globally while projections project that the elderly population will reach 1.5 billion by 2050 - all trends which require efficient healthcare management which APIs excel in meeting.

Report Segmentation of the Healthcare API Market

Service Analysis

In 2023, the healthcare API market experienced significant segmentation; Electronic Health Records (EHR) access was the clear leader with 32% market share and clearly illustrated digital healthcare records' rising reliance on the administration of care delivery systems. EHR access sector thrives under this trend as increasing emphasis is placed upon seamless data accessibility and interoperability within healthcare systems for interoperable patient management services - reflecting increased demands for efficient real-time patient data management solutions.

At the same time, the wearable medical device category experienced unprecedented expansion. Leveraging its popularity as an effective health monitoring solution and featuring API integration to enable real-time health tracking and data synchronization; realizing real patient engagement through preventive healthcare measures.

Appointment scheduling services, another key segment, offer considerable convenience and efficiency. Utilizing APIs streamlines appointment booking processes while relieving administrative burdens and increasing patient access to healthcare services. This area of business continues to gain ground thanks to increased digital solutions for patient management and healthcare accessibility.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) APIs represent an indispensable segment in the healthcare API market, empowering healthcare providers with remote monitoring solutions for chronic disease management and elderly care services. RPM APIs further benefit from increased emphasis on telehealth/remote care models due to global health crisis concerns as well as technological developments.

Deployment Model Analysis

Cloud-based healthcare API market share reached 71% by 2023. This impressive market presence can be attributed to the cloud's inherent flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness; providing healthcare entities with efficient ways of handling large data volumes while still enabling seamless accessibility and interoperability with other APIs. Furthermore, their increased adoption as data storage/management technology represents another driver for expansion within this segment of healthcare API.

On-premise deployment is another compelling solution in healthcare environments that prioritize greater control of their data and infrastructure and is particularly popular where regulatory compliance plays a part. Although its growth rate may be more measured, on-premise APIs continue to play an integral role.

End-use Analysis

Healthcare providers were the clear winners in 2023 in terms of healthcare API market share, taking control of 47%. Their dominance can be traced to hospitals' growing embrace of APIs within hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions which in turn improve patient care through improved data management and accessibility resulting in enhanced health outcomes for their patients. Furthermore, API integration enables healthcare providers to streamline operations effectively while still offering efficient services like appointment scheduling, patient record maintenance, or telehealth consultations.

Healthcare payers - specifically insurance companies - also represent an impressive segment, using APIs for data exchange, claims processing, and policy management. Their adoption was driven by optimizing workflows and enriching customer experiences; healthcare payers thrive amidst the digital disruption of healthcare insurance with its focus on operational efficiencies and patient-centric care.

The others category encompasses multiple stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem such as pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and health tech startups; this segment utilizes APIs for multiple uses ranging from research data collection, drug development, and digital health innovations development. Its success stems from collaborations between technology and healthcare sectors focused on innovation while improving healthcare delivery.

Recent Developments in the Healthcare API Market

Apple Inc: Since 2015, Apple has continued investing in their HealthKit platform by expanding its features so users can securely manage and store their health records on iPhones. Furthermore, partnerships were formed between various healthcare institutions for data exchange and patient engagement purposes.

Since 2015, Apple has continued investing in their HealthKit platform by expanding its features so users can securely manage and store their health records on iPhones. Furthermore, partnerships were formed between various healthcare institutions for data exchange and patient engagement purposes. Greenway Health LLC: Greenway Health's primary goal has been to advance their EHR and practice management solutions by adding advanced APIs that facilitate seamless integration with other healthcare systems and to foster interoperability for easy data sharing between healthcare providers.

Greenway Health's primary goal has been to advance their EHR and practice management solutions by adding advanced APIs that facilitate seamless integration with other healthcare systems and to foster interoperability for easy data sharing between healthcare providers. Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft has proven itself an indispensable partner to healthcare organizations with their Azure cloud solutions and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources API, both designed to facilitate data interchange.

Microsoft has proven itself an indispensable partner to healthcare organizations with their Azure cloud solutions and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources API, both designed to facilitate data interchange. Cerner Corporation: Cerner has been actively expanding their HealtheIntent platform with robust APIs that facilitate data access and sharing, while they participate in various interoperability initiatives like developing SMART on FHIR apps.

Cerner has been actively expanding their HealtheIntent platform with robust APIs that facilitate data access and sharing, while they participate in various interoperability initiatives like developing SMART on FHIR apps. General Electric Company: GE Healthcare has become known for focusing on AI-powered healthcare solutions, creating APIs to integrate their medical devices and imaging equipment with hospital information systems for real-time data sharing and analysis.

Market Segmentation

Service

Wearable Medical Device

Appointments

EHR Access

Remote Patient Monitoring

Payment

Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-Premise

End-use

Healthcare Payers

Providers

Others

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

