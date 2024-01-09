"Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Expected to Achieve USD 24.7 Billion Revenue by 2032; Amidst Strong Industrial Expansion"

New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market.us research analysts, The Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market size was projected to be USD 8.9 billion in 2023. By the end of 2024, the industry is likely to reach a valuation of USD 9.8 billion. During the forecast period, the global market for artificial intelligence in military is expected to garner a 12.4% CAGR and reach a size of USD 24.7 billion by 2032.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military applications represents a revolutionary shift in defense strategies and capabilities globally. The AI in military market encompasses a range of technologies and systems designed to enhance the operational efficiency, decision-making speed, and strategic prowess of military forces.

AI technologies in the military are used for various purposes, including surveillance, reconnaissance, threat detection, data analysis, logistics, cybersecurity, and autonomous weapon systems. These applications significantly improve situational awareness, reduce human error, and increase the speed and accuracy of response in complex and rapidly evolving scenarios.

The global market for AI in the military is expanding rapidly, driven by increased defense budgets and a focus on modernizing military capabilities. Countries like the United States, China, Russia, and several European nations are leading this technological push, investing heavily in AI research and development for defense purposes.

Key Takeaway

Market Size and Growth Projection : The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is projected to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2032, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032. In 2023, it was valued at USD 8.9 billion , and this growth is expected to continue.

: The is projected to reach by 2032, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032. In 2023, it was valued at , and this growth is expected to continue. AI's Impact on Military : Artificial Intelligence is significantly influencing the military landscape by reshaping various aspects of defense and warfare. It is being integrated into military systems and operations, enhancing capabilities and decision-making processes.

: Artificial Intelligence is significantly influencing the military landscape by reshaping various aspects of defense and warfare. It is being integrated into military systems and operations, enhancing capabilities and decision-making processes. Military Applications of AI : AI in the military encompasses various applications, including autonomous weapons systems, intelligent surveillance and reconnaissance, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, and command and control systems. These applications improve situational awareness and mission success rates.

: AI in the military encompasses various applications, including autonomous weapons systems, intelligent surveillance and reconnaissance, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, and command and control systems. These applications improve situational awareness and mission success rates. Government Investments : Governments worldwide, particularly in the United States and European countries, are heavily investing in the research and development of advanced AI technologies for military operations. This investment reflects the growing importance of AI in defense.

: Governments worldwide, particularly in the United States and European countries, are heavily investing in the research and development of advanced AI technologies for military operations. This investment reflects the growing importance of AI in defense. Software Dominance : Among the components of AI in the military, software holds the largest share. Continuous advancements in AI-based software enable intelligent responses and data processing, making it a pivotal component in military applications.

: Among the components of AI in the military, software holds the largest share. Continuous advancements in AI-based software enable intelligent responses and data processing, making it a pivotal component in military applications. Space Platform Leadership : In terms of platforms, the space platform dominates the market segment. AI is extensively used in space operations for navigation, exploration, AI assistant robots, and satellite data processing.

: In terms of platforms, the space platform dominates the market segment. AI is extensively used in space operations for navigation, exploration, AI assistant robots, and satellite data processing. Machine Learning Dominance : Machine learning is the dominant technology in the AI in military market. It efficiently handles large data volumes and enhances the self-regulation and control of warfare systems, making it a critical technology.

: Machine learning is the dominant technology in the AI in military market. It efficiently handles large data volumes and enhances the self-regulation and control of warfare systems, making it a critical technology. New Procurement Preference : Governments prefer new procurement installations over upgrades due to increasing investments in new technology development. This preference highlights the importance of staying technologically current in military applications.

: Governments prefer new procurement installations over upgrades due to increasing investments in new technology development. This preference highlights the importance of staying technologically current in military applications. Information Processing : Information processing is a major application segment of AI in the military. It plays a crucial role in analyzing data and making informed decisions in military operations.

: Information processing is a major application segment of AI in the military. It plays a crucial role in analyzing data and making informed decisions in military operations. Market Leaders : Key players in the AI in military market include International Business Machines Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SparkCognition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the field.

: Key players in the AI in military market include International Business Machines Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SparkCognition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the field. Integration of Quantum Computing : The integration of quantum computing with AI in military systems is expected to create significant opportunities for more efficient and advanced military solutions. This fusion of technologies promises enhanced capabilities.

: The integration of quantum computing with AI in military systems is expected to create significant opportunities for more efficient and advanced military solutions. This fusion of technologies promises enhanced capabilities. Regional Leadership: North America leads the global AI in military market, with the United States and Canada making substantial investments in military-related solutions. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market due to technological advancements.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market

Several factors are influencing the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in the military market. These factors include:

Increasing Defense Budgets: The continual increase in defense spending by governments globally serves as a key driver for the expansion of the AI in the military market. As defense budgets experience growth, military entities gain access to more substantial resources for investments in cutting-edge technologies, including AI. Governments are increasingly cognizant of the strategic benefits that AI can bring, fostering improvements in military capabilities and operational efficiency.

The continual increase in defense spending by governments globally serves as a key driver for the expansion of the AI in the military market. As defense budgets experience growth, military entities gain access to more substantial resources for investments in cutting-edge technologies, including AI. Governments are increasingly cognizant of the strategic benefits that AI can bring, fostering improvements in military capabilities and operational efficiency. Demand for Autonomous Systems: The rising requirement for autonomous systems in military operations is motivated by the imperative to reduce human casualties, heighten situational awareness, and bolster operational effectiveness. AI-enabled autonomous systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and autonomous submarines, demonstrate the capability to execute diverse tasks without direct human intervention. This escalating demand for autonomous systems is a pivotal driver fostering the incorporation of AI technologies in the military landscape.

The rising requirement for autonomous systems in military operations is motivated by the imperative to reduce human casualties, heighten situational awareness, and bolster operational effectiveness. AI-enabled autonomous systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and autonomous submarines, demonstrate the capability to execute diverse tasks without direct human intervention. This escalating demand for autonomous systems is a pivotal driver fostering the incorporation of AI technologies in the military landscape. Advancements in Machine Learning and Deep Learning: The progress in machine learning and deep learning algorithms has played a substantial role in fostering the expansion of AI in the military market. These algorithms empower computers to learn from data, discern patterns, and make intelligent decisions. Military organizations are harnessing the capabilities of machine learning and deep learning techniques to analyze extensive datasets, extract actionable insights, and augment decision-making processes.

The progress in machine learning and deep learning algorithms has played a substantial role in fostering the expansion of AI in the military market. These algorithms empower computers to learn from data, discern patterns, and make intelligent decisions. Military organizations are harnessing the capabilities of machine learning and deep learning techniques to analyze extensive datasets, extract actionable insights, and augment decision-making processes. Increasing Availability of Big Data: The widespread use of sensors, satellites, and various data-generating sources has resulted in the abundance of large datasets within the military domain. AI technologies excel in processing and analyzing this substantial volume of big data, offering valuable insights crucial for military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. The growing accessibility of big data stands as a key factor propelling the demand for AI in the military.

The widespread use of sensors, satellites, and various data-generating sources has resulted in the abundance of large datasets within the military domain. AI technologies excel in processing and analyzing this substantial volume of big data, offering valuable insights crucial for military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. The growing accessibility of big data stands as a key factor propelling the demand for AI in the military. Focus on Cybersecurity and Defense: The critical role of AI in augmenting cybersecurity and defense capabilities is evident through its algorithms that enable real-time detection and response to cyber threats. By identifying anomalies in network traffic, AI contributes significantly to fortifying the overall cybersecurity posture. Military organizations recognize the importance of AI investments to bolster their cyber defense capabilities, safeguarding crucial infrastructure from potential cyberattacks.

The critical role of AI in augmenting cybersecurity and defense capabilities is evident through its algorithms that enable real-time detection and response to cyber threats. By identifying anomalies in network traffic, AI contributes significantly to fortifying the overall cybersecurity posture. Military organizations recognize the importance of AI investments to bolster their cyber defense capabilities, safeguarding crucial infrastructure from potential cyberattacks. Collaboration between Defense Contractors and Tech Companies: Innovation and the integration of AI into the military are being driven by the collaborative endeavors between defense contractors and technology enterprises. Defense contractors are forming partnerships with AI specialists and technology companies to engineer AI solutions designed specifically for military applications. This collaborative synergy combines sector-specific knowledge with technological progress, hastening the evolution of the AI in the military market.

Innovation and the integration of AI into the military are being driven by the collaborative endeavors between defense contractors and technology enterprises. Defense contractors are forming partnerships with AI specialists and technology companies to engineer AI solutions designed specifically for military applications. This collaborative synergy combines sector-specific knowledge with technological progress, hastening the evolution of the AI in the military market. Geopolitical Factors and Modernization Efforts: Geopolitical tensions and the need for military modernization are also driving the adoption of AI in the military. Countries are investing in AI technologies to maintain a strategic advantage, enhance their defense capabilities, and keep pace with technological advancements in rival nations. The geopolitical landscape and modernization efforts contribute to the growth of the AI in the military market.

Report Segmentation of the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market

Component Analysis

In 2023, the Software segment held a dominant market position in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, capturing a significant share. This can be primarily attributed to the essential role of AI software in processing complex algorithms, data analytics, and decision-making protocols. The increasing demand for AI-driven applications, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics in military operations, has bolstered the market share of the software segment. These software solutions are integral in enhancing operational efficiency, strategic planning, and real-time decision-making in military contexts.

Platform Analysis

In 2023, the Space segment held a dominant market position in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, capturing a notable share. This prominence is largely due to the increasing adoption of AI technologies in satellite surveillance, space exploration, and communication systems. AI's role in enhancing the accuracy of orbit analysis, object detection, and predictive maintenance for spacecraft has been crucial in establishing its market dominance.

Technologies Analysis

In 2023, the Machine Learning segment held a dominant market position in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, capturing a significant share. This dominance can be attributed to the pivotal role machine learning technologies play in enhancing military capabilities. Machine learning algorithms are increasingly being employed for data analysis, predictive analytics, and decision-making processes in military operations. These applications contribute to the segment's substantial market share, as they offer strategic advantages in terms of operational efficiency and threat assessment.

Installation Analysis

In 2023, the New Procurement segment held a dominant market position in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, capturing a more substantial share. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing demand for new, advanced AI technologies in the military sector. Nations are investing heavily in acquiring new AI systems to enhance their defense capabilities. This includes the procurement of AI-driven surveillance systems, autonomous weapons, and intelligent data analysis tools. The adoption of these cutting-edge technologies is essential for maintaining a competitive edge in modern warfare, thus fueling the growth of the New Procurement segment.

Application Analysis

In 2023, the Information Processing segment held a dominant market position in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, capturing a substantial share. This prominence is driven by the critical need for efficient data processing and intelligence analysis in military operations. AI-driven information processing systems are adept at handling vast volumes of data, extracting actionable insights, and supporting decision-making processes. This capability is vital for strategic planning, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, thereby underlining the segment's significant market share.

Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 8.9 Billion Forecast Value 2033 US$ 24.7 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 12.4% North America Revenue Share 34.6% Biggest market Information Processing Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022

Key Players

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

SparkCognition

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

ShieldAI

BAE Systems Plc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Charles River Analytics Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Other Key Players

Market Segments

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Platform

Land

Space

Naval

Airborne

Technologies

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Other Technologies

Installation

New Procurement

Upgradation

Application

Information Processing

Warfare Platform

Logistics Platform

Battlefield Healthcare

Threat Detection

Cyber Security

Logistics and Transportation

Other Application

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held a dominant market position in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, capturing more than a 34.6% share. This dominance is primarily attributed to the significant investments in AI technologies by the United States Department of Defense, coupled with the presence of leading AI technology companies in the region. North America's focus on enhancing its military capabilities through advanced AI applications in surveillance, cyber security, and autonomous systems has been a key driver of its market leadership.

Key Regions and Countries Covered in this Report:

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



