Deloitte and Snyk Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Enterprises Achieve DevSecOps Success

BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security , today announced its new strategic alliance with Deloitte , a leader in global security consulting services . The new alliance offers the organizations’ shared clients access to both the Snyk Developer Security Platform and Deloitte’s Secure by Design offering to help organizations mature developer security initiatives and improve visibility into enterprise-wide application risks from code to cloud.



Snyk and Deloitte will collaborate to deliver services that will integrate efficiently into an enterprise’s existing software development lifecycle (SDLC) to provide security guidance without impacting the productivity of global development teams.

Leveraging the Snyk platform and Deloitte’s customizable security automation capabilities, clients can scale and manage their developer security programs — and their visibility across them — by assigning risk-aware security guardrails while aligning policy and regulatory requirements.

Clients can leverage Deloitte’s Secure by Design services with Snyk’s recently launched application security posture management (ASPM) solution, Snyk AppRisk , to measure the effectiveness of growing and maturing developer security initiatives. AppSec practitioners can now be empowered to provide valued insights to their business leaders, detailing how their AppSec program is benefiting the organization’s developer productivity, cybersecurity risk and financial bottom line.

“As the pace of development continues to increase and software supply chains become more complex, we’re encouraged to see leading organizations taking security by design seriously and embedding it earlier in their development efforts,” said Sean Peasley , Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory’s infrastructure, cloud and emerging tech leader and partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Our alliance with Snyk can help our shared clients continue to innovate in a way that improves visibility and security within their DevSecOps programs.”

“When Snyk was first founded, we sought to ultimately engage with every one of the world’s millions of developers to help them to continue their pace of innovation securely. This latest Deloitte alliance brings us that much closer to that goal,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “As the large, multifaceted organizations we work with turn away from legacy security tools and further invest in scaling and maturing their developer security programs, we’re confident that, together with Deloitte, we’ll help more large organizations fully reap the benefits of DevSecOps.”

Learn more about Deloitte Cyber & Strategic Risk Services . Connect with Snyk for more information on the company’s GSI and Consultancy Partner Program .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Contact:

Cara Foley

cara.foley@snyk.io