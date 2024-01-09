NextRoll Named a Market Testing Grantee for Google’s Privacy Sandbox Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRoll , the San Francisco-based marketing technology company delivering products for ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, today announced its status as a market testing grantee for Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative . This initiative represents a groundbreaking shift in online advertising, replacing traditional third-party cookies with innovative solutions prioritizing privacy among Google Chrome users. As a trusted tester and collaborator, NextRoll will play a crucial role in shaping the future of secure and personalized online experiences.

NextRoll’s participation in the Google Privacy Sandbox initiative signifies an expansion from its previous role within the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), where it was deeply involved in providing commentary on and proposing solutions for Google’s privacy-first enhancements, a portion of which were ultimately incorporated into the final Protected Audience API. NextRoll is now poised to take an even more hands-on approach by actively testing Google’s newly introduced application programming interfaces (APIs), including verifying the effectiveness of the Protected Audience, Topics, and Attribution Reporting APIs in the first half of 2024. NextRoll is proud to be named a Privacy Sandbox Market Testing Grantee receiving grant funding for engineering and testing-related work to meaningfully contribute testing metrics that are material to the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) review.

“NextRoll has always been committed to doing right by our customers and all web users. Our dedication to privacy has been unwavering, even in the era of third-party cookies,” said Andrew Pascoe, vice president of data science engineering at NextRoll. “Now, as the industry evolves, we are thrilled to advocate for solutions that guarantee privacy across all market participants and reinforce our organization’s dedication to fostering a secure online environment.”

NextRoll is a leader in adapting to the transforming industry and privacy standards, and acts as a trusted partner and advisor in helping customers navigate digital marketing in a privacy-first space. With Google Chrome moving in the same direction, NextRoll customers gain an early advantage in high-performing advertising through a new approach compared to competitors.

