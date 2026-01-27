NextRoll Names Vibhor Kapoor Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRoll , the marketing technology company behind AdRoll’s connected advertising platform, today announced a leadership transition effective Feb. 1, 2026. Vibhor Kapoor, currently chief business officer, will become chief executive officer of NextRoll. Roli Saxena, who has served as chief executive officer since 2022, will transition to the role of executive chair of the board and chief strategy officer.

Kapoor steps into the role as the digital advertising market undergoes a simultaneous period of structural shifts and expansion. While core display advertising faces increased competition and margin pressure, marketers are shifting investment toward emerging channels such as connected TV (CTV), digital out-of-home (DOOH) and AI-powered marketing. The leadership transition reflects NextRoll’s focus on execution across its core business while continuing to invest in the capabilities required for long-term growth.

“As our industry evolves, we need relentless operational focus alongside clear, sustained investment in the future,” said Roli Saxena, chief executive officer and incoming executive chair and chief strategy officer. “This transition allows us to do both. Vibhor is a proven operator with deep knowledge of our business, and I’m excited to support him as CEO while focusing my energy on NextRoll’s long-term innovation and growth strategy.”

Kapoor has spent the past four years in senior leadership roles at NextRoll, including chief marketing officer and chief business officer, where he led product management, marketing, partnerships and revenue strategy across the company. During that time, he played a central role in unifying NextRoll’s advertising and account-based marketing offerings under the AdRoll brand, strengthening product positioning and go-to-market execution and helping evolve the platform into a full-funnel, privacy-forward advertising solution. Prior to joining NextRoll, Kapoor held senior marketing and go-to-market leadership roles at Adobe, Box and Microsoft. With a marketing pedigree and three decades of industry experience, Kapoor brings a proven track record of delivering results during transformative times.

“NextRoll is clear on where we win and what it takes to execute,” said Vibhor Kapoor, chief business officer and incoming chief executive officer at NextRoll. “I’ve seen this business from every angle, and my job as CEO is to turn that clarity into consistent performance, stronger customer outcomes and a business that scales with discipline.”

Kapoor will oversee operations and lead the executive leadership team, working closely with Saxena and the board to align near-term execution with long-term priorities.

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a leading marketing technology company that empowers businesses to drive sustainable growth while building trusted connections with their audiences. Built on nearly two decades of AI and data expertise, NextRoll delivers its solutions through AdRoll, its flagship brand and connected advertising platform. The AdRoll platform brings together two powerful offerings: the AdRoll product, which helps brands generate awareness, deepen engagement, and drive measurable revenue through AI-powered multi-channel campaigns; and AdRoll ABM, a full-funnel account-based marketing product that unifies buyer insights, predictive AI, and multi-touch advertising to accelerate pipeline and revenue for B2B teams. Together, these solutions give marketers the clarity, efficiency, and performance they need to grow with confidence. NextRoll is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. To learn more, visit nextroll.com .