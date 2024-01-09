Synthetic Biology Market to Surpass USD 52.6 Billion by 2030 due to Rapid Advancements in Genetic Engineering and Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Synthetic Biology Market , as per the SNS Insider report, was valued at approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a growth to USD 52.6 billion by 2030. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Synthetic biology, often referred to as "synbio," involves the design and construction of biological parts, devices, and systems for useful purposes. It draws inspiration from the principles of engineering to enable the modification of existing biological systems or the creation of entirely new ones. At its essence, synthetic biology seeks to bring about a paradigm shift in how we understand and engineer living organisms, paving the way for innovations that were once thought to be confined to the realm of science fiction. Advanced computational tools play a crucial role in synthetic biology, aiding researchers in designing and simulating complex biological systems before they are physically constructed.

Get a Sample Report of Synthetic Biology Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3955

Market Analysis

The healthcare industry stands to benefit significantly from synthetic biology. Advancements in gene therapy, personalized medicine, and the development of synthetic organs are among the key drivers propelling the growth of synthetic biology in the biomedical sector. Industries are increasingly adopting synthetic biology for the production of bio-based materials, chemicals, and fuels. The ability to engineer microorganisms for efficient industrial processes is a major driver for the integration of synthetic biology in various manufacturing sectors. Growing investments in research and development by both public and private sectors are fueling the expansion of the synthetic biology market. Governments, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies are actively contributing to the advancement of this field. As understanding and acceptance of synthetic biology grow, more industries are embracing its potential. The increasing awareness of its applications and benefits is driving market growth as organizations seek to leverage synthetic biology for innovation and problem-solving. All these factors to foster growth of the market.

Major Players Listed in this report are:

Bota Biosciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

Creative Biogene

Creative Enzymes

Enbiotix, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc)

New England Biolabs

Euro fins Scientific

Novozymes

Pareto Bio, Inc.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. & Other Players

Synthetic Biology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 13.1 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 52.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.0% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Synthetic Biology Market Study

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology stands at the forefront of synthetic biology, serving as a cornerstone for precise DNA amplification. This method, with its ability to replicate specific DNA sequences exponentially, has revolutionized molecular biology and genetic engineering. The PCR technology segment is witnessing continuous advancements, with novel enzymes, reagents, and protocols enhancing its efficiency and accuracy.

Cloning Technologies Kits constitute another critical segment within the synthetic biology market, playing a pivotal role in the precise replication and manipulation of genetic material. These kits provide researchers with the tools necessary for cloning specific DNA fragments, genes, or entire organisms. The versatility of cloning technologies extends to various applications, from recombinant DNA technology to the creation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Recent Developments

Ginkgo Bioworks and Sumitomo Chemical have announced the expansion of their partnership aimed at pioneering the development of functional chemicals. This strategic alliance combines the innovative synthetic biology expertise of Ginkgo Bioworks with Sumitomo Chemical's extensive knowledge in the chemical industry.

have announced the expansion of their partnership aimed at pioneering the development of functional chemicals. This strategic alliance combines the innovative synthetic biology expertise of Ginkgo Bioworks with Sumitomo Chemical's extensive knowledge in the chemical industry. GenScript, a leading biotechnology company, is set to debut its expanded synthetic biology product line, marking a significant milestone in the field of genetic engineering and molecular biology. Known for its expertise in gene synthesis and custom DNA design, GenScript continues to push the boundaries of synthetic biology with the introduction of new and enhanced products.

Talk to our Expert to Get More Insights of Synthetic Biology Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3955

Market Dynamics Analysis

The synthetic biology market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by a confluence of factors that propel innovation and advancement in the field. Key drivers include the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in various industries, ranging from healthcare to agriculture. The ability of synthetic biology to design and engineer biological systems for specific purposes has fueled its application in drug discovery, biofuel production, and environmental remediation, among other areas. Moreover, the decreasing cost of gene synthesis and DNA sequencing technologies has facilitated broader adoption, fostering research and development activities. However, this burgeoning field faces significant challenges and restraints, such as ethical concerns surrounding the manipulation of living organisms and the potential for unintended consequences. Regulatory hurdles and the need for standardized frameworks also pose challenges to the market's growth. Additionally, the threat of biosecurity risks, including the misuse of synthetic biology for harmful purposes, raises concerns that warrant careful consideration and regulatory oversight. As the market continues to evolve, navigating these dynamics will be crucial for stakeholders to harness the full potential of this transformative technology while addressing associated challenges and mitigating potential threats.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation:

By Technology

NGS Technology

PCR Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Bioprocessing Technology

Other Technologies

By Product

Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

Enzymes

Cloning Technologies Kits

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Chassis Organism

By Application

Healthcare Clinical Non-Clinical

Non-healthcare Biotech Crops Specialty Chemicals Bio-fuels Others



By End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Others

Key Regional Developments

The North American region stands at the forefront of synthetic biology market, boasting a robust ecosystem of research institutions, biotechnology companies, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the market's growth, driven by substantial investments in research and development. Europe is emerging as a key player in the synthetic biology landscape, with several countries investing heavily in research initiatives and fostering collaborations between academia and industry. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in synthetic biology activities, driven by rapid industrialization, growing healthcare needs, and increasing environmental concerns. Countries like China, India, and Singapore are investing significantly in research and infrastructure to position themselves as key contributors to the global market.

Buy a Complete Research PDF of Synthetic Biology Market Outlook 2023-2030@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3955

Impact of Recession on Synthetic Biology Market Growth

One of the primary consequences of a recession on the synthetic biology market is the potential deceleration in research and development activities. Companies and research institutions may face budget constraints, leading to a reduction in funding for ambitious synthetic biology projects. This slowdown can hinder the progress of novel innovations, impacting the timeline for bringing new products and technologies to market. Despite the challenges posed by a recession, the market has historically demonstrated resilience through adaptation and innovation. Companies may respond to economic uncertainties by optimizing processes, exploring cost-effective solutions, and identifying new market niches. This adaptive mindset could lead to the emergence of novel business models and technologies that are well-suited to navigate the challenges of a recessionary environment.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation, by Product

10. Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation, by End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/synthetic-biology-market-3955

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.