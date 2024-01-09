Exela Technologies Recognized as a Disruptor in Avasant Research Report

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today that the Company has been recognized as a Disruptor in the Avasant Talent Acquisition Business Process Transformation 2023–2024 RadarView.



Describing the current market outlook for talent management, Shabnum Grewal, Partner at Avasant Research, said, “Global phenomena, such as a prolonged, negative economic outlook, the Great Resignation, huge layoffs, and remote and hybrid work, are pushing enterprises to move away from traditional recruitment, which is still dominated by heavy manual processes, towards technology-enabled talent acquisition services. Enterprises, therefore, are reducing their dependence on traditional recruitment agencies and outsourcing strategic talent acquisition processes.”

The report evaluated 42 providers across three key dimensions: practice maturity, domain ecosystem, and investments and innovation. Among them, 15 were recognized for delivering significant market value in 2023-24.

According to Biswadeep Hazra, Senior Analyst and co-author of the report, “Exela Technologies, with its product-first approach, is transforming the talent acquisition landscape through its proprietary solutions, such as the Exela Applicant Tracking platform to automate recruiting processes and the Assessments platform to automate assessments. Further, Exela Technologies differentiates itself from its competitors through its paperless hiring solution and catering to every working model requested by the client, be it fully working from home, working from anywhere, in-office, or hybrid.”

“Its focus on its strong product suite and investment in large language model-powered technologies for talent acquisition services has placed Exela Technologies as a Disruptor in Avasant’s Talent Acquisition Business Process Transformation 2023–2024 RadarView,” he added.

Providing insights into leading service providers’ talent acquisition capabilities, the report highlights Exela's strategic investment in European expansion and the integration of generative AI into key offerings like Human Capital Management (HCM), DrySign, and Digital Mailroom (DMR), solidifying its position as a leading player in talent acquisition solutions. This recognition reflects Exela's commitment to innovation and excellence in BPA.

“Being acknowledged in talent acquisition by Avasant validates Exela's unwavering commitment to transformative solutions, strategic growth, and pioneering innovation in the industry. Enhancing our products like HCM, DrySign, and DMR with cutting-edge LLM technology has allowed us to provide seamless solutions to our talent acquisition clients,” said Sandeep Sapru, President, India & the Philippines.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

