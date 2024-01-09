Pax8 Names Robert Belgrave Chief Operating Officer and Elizabeth McIlhany Chief Product Officer

DENVER, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has named Robert Belgrave as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Elizabeth (Libby) McIlhany as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Belgrave will continue reporting to John Street, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and McIlhany to Scott Chasin, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



“I’m delighted to announce these two key leadership roles for Pax8,” said Street. “These changes reflect our commitment to scaling at pace while delivering exceptional experiences and results to our partners, vendors, and employees. Rob and Libby will bring extensive leadership and technical expertise to the COO and CPO roles, strengthening our capabilities to deliver on our ambitious goals.”

Chief Operating Officer

Belgrave has been instrumental over the past few years in helping shape Pax8 into the success story it is today. Firstly, within Pax8, he transitioned from CEO of Wirehive to CEO of Pax8 EMEA, then extended his leadership globally into the role of Chief People Officer. The role of the COO is to oversee the day-to-day operational functions. Rob will work closely with other executives to optimize and align operations to realize Pax8’s mission, vision, and strategy.

"I'm thrilled about taking on this wider responsibility,” said Belgrave. “We have the incredible opportunity to reshape the face of SMB software consumption for the next decade. To realize that potential, it's all about driving the business at scale and improving how we plan and organize ourselves. I am also excited to remain laser-focused on creating an environment that attracts and retains world-class talent, enabling everyone to do their best work during their time with us."

Chief Product Officer

As Senior Vice President of Product, McIlhany has led Pax8's product strategy and execution for two years. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving the company's evolution into a technology-led company, with numerous enhancements including scaling for growth and the development of Pax8's new marketplace vision, unveiled at Beyond 2023. In her new role as CPO, McIlhany will spearhead the global product management function, shaping the strategy, crafting the technology roadmap, and overseeing execution. She will play a pivotal role in guiding Pax8's overall direction and ensuring seamless alignment between its technology and business strategies.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and work alongside the entire product organization," said McIlhany. "My focus will be on accelerating Pax8's transformation into a product-led technology company. Our advancements in product development will, in turn, accelerate the growth of our partners and vendors through customer acquisition and data-driven insights.”

