FloQast Honored on Built In’s 2024 Best Places To Work Awards List for Fifth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has been honored on Built In’s 2024 Best Places to Work Awards list. The company was recognized in three categories: Remote Best Midsize Places to Work, Los Angeles, California Best Places to Work, and Los Angeles, California Best Midsize Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise. It recognizes both remote-first employers, as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Today’s honor marks five consecutive years that FloQast has been named one of Built In’s top companies in Los Angeles.



“Being consistently recognized by Built In is a point of pride for FloQast,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President of Human Resources at FloQast. “In embracing a flexible work policy, we’ve invested significantly in fostering our vibrant company culture across locations. This acknowledgment is a testament to the success of those efforts and underscores the fantastic work environment we've cultivated.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris . “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

Today’s accolade is the latest in a series of accomplishments and accolades for FloQast. This year, FloQast was also recognized by Fortune as a Top Workplace in Technology and honored on its Best Medium Workplaces list, was named a “Best Place to Work” for the seventh consecutive year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list , made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list , ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 , and was named a Great Place to Work ™ in both the US and UK.

