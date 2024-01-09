LBMC Technology Solutions Names Bryan Wilton President

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Technology Solutions proudly announces the promotion of Bryan Wilton from Chief Revenue Officer to President. This strategic move comes at a pivotal moment as the company experiences exponential growth, necessitating a more focused leadership structure to sustain growth and drive innovation.

In his new capacity as President, Bryan Wilton will assume responsibility for overseeing day-to-day operations, aligning the company with its vision and reinforcing LBMC Tech's esteemed culture. This elevation of responsibilities for Wilton allows Stacy Schuettler, the CEO, to concentrate more deeply on steering the broader aspects of the business, including vision refinement and strategic initiatives critical to sustaining the company's growth momentum.

"Bryan's promotion comes at a crucial time for LBMC Tech," CEO Stacy Schuettler commented. "As LBMC Technology Solutions continues to grow and scale, this transition in leadership responsibilities is imperative for us to ensure laser-focused operations across all facets of our business. Bryan's contributions have been instrumental in driving our growth trajectory, and I am confident that his leadership as President will ensure our continued success."

"I am honored to take on the responsibilities of President at LBMC Technology Solutions. I am committed to continuing our journey of delivering unparalleled technology solutions to our clients, driving operational efficiency, and further solidifying our position as an industry leader," said Wilton.

“Bryan is an industry veteran who brings a wealth of expertise to this elevated position, having demonstrated a profound commitment over the past five years to driving growth and fostering strong client relationships within LBMC Technology Solutions,” added Schuettler. “His strategic insights and dedication to excellence position him perfectly to lead the company in this expanded role.”

About LBMC Technology Solutions

LBMC Technology Solutions has served clients nationally, with a concentration in the Southeast, for the past 26 years. LBMC Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of services and solutions that help clients improve efficiency, drive productivity, and reduce complexity in their businesses, specializing in the sale, implementation, and support services for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Content Services/Document Management solutions. In addition, LBMC provides critical business support services to include security and remote managed IT services, business intelligence, and custom software development, empowering businesses to leverage innovative solutions to achieve their goals through technology. For more information, visit our website.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 850 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit lbmc.com or call 615.377.4600.

