LBMC Names Four New Shareholders and Two Managing Directors Across Audit, Tax, and Valuation

Nashville, TN, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, today announced the promotion of six professionals to key leadership roles, reflecting the firm’s continued growth and the evolving needs of its clients across its core industries. Four leaders have been named Shareholders in LBMC’s Audit practice, while two have been promoted to Managing Director roles in the firm’s Tax and Valuation practices.

These appointments represent LBMC’s strategic growth and commitment to developing future leaders who bring technical expertise, a collaborative mindset, and deep industry knowledge to serve the increasingly complex needs of clients across healthcare, nonprofit, manufacturing, construction, and other key sectors.

“These promotions reflect how LBMC is building the next generation of firm leadership,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC. “As our clients face greater financial, regulatory, and capital-market complexity, expanding our ownership and leadership bench ensures we have the experience, discipline, and industry depth required to support their growth and protect what they’ve built.”

Newly Appointed Shareholders

Lawrence Alexander, CPA – Shareholder, Audit, Knoxville

Lawrence Alexander has more than 15 years of public accounting experience with specialized expertise in audits for healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, employee benefit plans, captive insurance companies, and Department of Energy (DOE) compliance. Active in firm leadership, she serves on the LBMC Cares Foundation Board. Her community involvement includes roles as Treasurer for the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee and Chair of A Step Ahead Foundation of East Tennessee.

Kristen Hicks, CPA – Shareholder, Audit, Knoxville

Kristen Hicks has over two decades of audit experience supporting privately held businesses across industries, including construction, services, and manufacturing. She serves on the leadership team of LBMC’s Employee Benefit Plan Audit group, guiding clients through complex regulatory changes and reporting requirements. Hicks serves on the TSCPA Employee Benefit Plans Conference Planning Committee and regularly attends national conferences to stay current on benefit plan guidelines.

Steve Thomason, CPA – Shareholder, Audit, Chattanooga

Steve Thomason has more than 25 years of experience serving clients across the manufacturing, distribution, construction, and service sectors, with expertise in both audit and technical advisory services. His work includes complex financial reporting, equity-based compensation, and post-transaction accounting. He is a key contributor to LBMC’s audit quality control initiatives for middle-market businesses. He serves on the Boards of the Chattanooga Autism Center and the Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga.

Kurt Zollner, CPA – Shareholder, Audit, Nashville

With more than 13 years of experience focused on healthcare organizations, Kurt Zollner leads financial audits and benefit plan engagements for a wide range of healthcare organizations. He is instrumental in developing LBMC’s healthcare audit team members, providing technical training and leadership across the firm. He is a member of the Leadership Healthcare Council, the Tennessee Technological University Accounting Advisory Board, and the Tennessee Society of Public Accountants (TSCPA).

Newly Appointed Managing Directors

Abigail Campbell, CPA – Managing Director, Nonprofit Tax, Nashville

Abigail Campbell leads LBMC’s Nonprofit Tax Practice, advising nonprofit clients on complex federal and state tax matters, compliance requirements, and strategic planning. With over 12 years of experience serving tax-exempt organizations, she works closely with nonprofit boards and leadership teams to align tax strategy with mission and sustainability goals. Active in the community, Campbell serves on the Board of St. Luke’s Community House.

Elisabeth Harper Rood, J.D., CPA/ABV – Managing Director, Healthcare Valuation, Remote

Elisabeth Harper Rood provides valuation and consulting services to healthcare organizations, specializing in fair market value assessments for physician compensation and professional service arrangements. With 11 years of valuation experience, she supports clients in navigating complex regulatory, transactional, and compensation structures. She is a member of the TSCPA Healthcare Conference Committee, AHLA, AICPA, TBA, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Discovery Center of Murfree Spring.

