LBMC Expands into Pennsylvania with Torrillo & Associates, Strengthening National Employee Benefit Plan Expertise

Nashville, TN / Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a nationally recognized Top 35 accounting and business consulting firm, announced its expansion into Pennsylvania through the integration of Torrillo & Associates, a firm specializing in employee benefit plan audits, including 401(k), 403(b), and pension plans. Effective January 1, 2026, Torrillo & Associates became LBMC’s Pennsylvania office, extending the firm’s geographic footprint and expanding its technical leadership in one of the most highly regulated and complex audit areas.

The expansion advances LBMC’s national growth strategy by adding specialized expertise and market presence in a key region while strengthening the firm’s ability to support middle-market organizations with increasing regulatory and operational complexity.

“LBMC’s growth has always been built on relationships,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC. “As our clients’ businesses become more complex, our firm continues to evolve, adding deeper expertise, broader resources, and expanded geographic reach while maintaining the trusted-advisor relationships that define how we serve.”

Employee benefit plan audits are among the most demanding areas of assurance. The integration of Torrillo & Associates significantly expands LBMC’s capabilities in this specialty, while reinforcing the firm’s ability to support organizations with growing workforces, evolving benefit structures, and heightened regulatory oversight.

Founded in 1984, LBMC has grown to approximately 70 shareholders and more than 1,000 professionals serving over 11,000 clients across healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, technology, and high-net-worth advisory. The firm continues to invest in talent, technology, and service delivery to support clients navigating compliance, evolution, and growth.

Torrillo & Associates adds a highly specialized employee benefit plan audit team with a strong reputation for technical excellence and long-standing client relationships.

“Joining LBMC allows us to expand what we can offer while remaining true to how we serve,” said David Torrillo, Shareholder and Pennsylvania Market Leader, LBMC. “We are becoming part of a firm that is investing in national scale and specialized expertise, while preserving the culture and client focus that have always defined our practice.”

LBMC’s expansion into Pennsylvania reflects the firm’s broader strategy to build a scalable, national platform with deep advisory and assurance capabilities. Recent investments in technology have further strengthened LBMC’s ability to deliver high-quality, secure, and efficient services across markets.

This move further positions LBMC as one of the nation’s leading middle-market accounting and business consulting firms, combining regional strength with national reach.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 35 firm serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

About Torrillo & Associates

Torrillo & Associates is a Pennsylvania-based accounting firm specializing in employee benefit plan audits and 401(k) services. Known for its technical excellence, responsiveness, and long-standing client relationships, the firm now serves as LBMC’s Pennsylvania office.

