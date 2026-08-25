LBMC Expands HITRUST Services with Authorized Reseller Status, Giving Clients One Point of Coordination for Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top national accounting and business consulting firm, announced that it has joined the HITRUST Reseller Program, expanding the firm’s ability to support organizations pursuing and maintaining HITRUST certification.

As an authorized reseller of the HITRUST MyCSF® platform, LBMC can now coordinate HITRUST subscription and renewal services directly within its client engagements. The new capability gives organizations the option to manage subscription, assessment and related advisory services through one established LBMC relationship — without an additional cost for purchasing the HITRUST subscription through LBMC.

The offering builds on LBMC’s 15 years of experience as a HITRUST assessor and its long-standing relationship with HITRUST. Previously, clients typically managed their HITRUST subscription agreement and renewal process separately from their LBMC assessment engagement. Through the reseller program, LBMC can coordinate the HITRUST order on the client’s behalf while continuing to provide assessment and advisory services. HITRUST remains the certification body and MyCSF platform provider.

“This is an exciting next step in LBMC’s longtime partnership with HITRUST and in our commitment to serving organizations with complex cybersecurity and compliance needs,” said Robyn Barton, Shareholder and HITRUST Practice Leader at LBMC. “After 15 years of performing HITRUST assessments, we understand the time, coordination, and planning required to pursue and maintain certification. By adding subscription and renewal services to our engagements, we can give clients one point of coordination, greater clarity around their total certification investment, and a more connected experience from planning through assessment.”

A More Coordinated HITRUST Certification Experience

Organizations that purchase or renew their HITRUST subscription through LBMC receive the same HITRUST subscription pricing, with no additional cost for using LBMC as the reseller. The program is designed to reduce administrative steps while maintaining the client’s relationship with HITRUST.

Key client benefits include:

One relationship from subscription through certification. Clients can coordinate subscription, assessment and advisory needs through LBMC rather than managing separate procurement processes.

Clients can coordinate subscription, assessment and advisory needs through LBMC rather than managing separate procurement processes. Greater visibility into certification costs. LBMC can provide clients with a clearer view of subscription fees, assessment services and related advisory support.

LBMC can provide clients with a clearer view of subscription fees, assessment services and related advisory support. More coordinated support. LBMC works within the HITRUST ecosystem to help address questions, resolve issues and support certification timelines.

LBMC works within the HITRUST ecosystem to help address questions, resolve issues and support certification timelines. Guidance informed by the client’s environment. LBMC teams familiar with a client’s business, risks and compliance program can provide tailored support with less startup time.

“LBMC has been a valued member of the HITRUST assessor community for 15 years, and we are pleased to welcome the firm to the HITRUST Reseller Program,” said Sean Foster, Chief Revenue Officer at HITRUST. “By combining experienced assessment support with a more coordinated approach to MyCSF subscription management, this expanded relationship can help organizations reduce administrative complexity and focus their resources on strengthening information risk management and maintaining certification. This collaboration also helps expand access to trusted assurance information for organizations, enabling more efficient and informed third-party risk decisions.”

Support Across the HITRUST Certification Lifecycle

The reseller option is available to both organizations beginning the HITRUST certification process and existing HITRUST clients approaching renewal. LBMC supports clients with readiness, validated assessments, remediation guidance and ongoing compliance planning. The team serves organizations in healthcare, technology, financial services and other industries that manage sensitive data or face significant security and regulatory requirements.

To learn more about HITRUST subscription, assessment, and advisory services through LBMC, contact Robyn Barton at robyn.barton@lbmc.com or visit LBMC’s HITRUST Assessment Services page.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 35 firm serving approximately 14,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

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