LBMC Names Charlie Apigian, Ph.D., to Lead AI and Data Transformation Practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top 35 U.S. accounting and advisory firm serving privately held, family-owned, and private equity-backed businesses in the $25 to $250 million range, has named Charlie Apigian, Ph.D. as Shareholder and Practice Leader of its AI and Data Transformation practice. Apigian will lead the firm’s fastest-growing service line, which has doubled in headcount over the past year, helping middle-market organizations translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

Dr. Apigian grew up in a family business tied to automotive manufacturing — specifically transmission plants — where decisions were made with incomplete data and consequences you felt on the floor the next morning. He has been a business owner himself. When he walks into a room with a CEO who has been running a manufacturing or healthcare organization for 20 years, he is not translating. He already speaks the language.

Prior to joining LBMC, Apigian spent 25 years in higher education, building two data science institutes from the ground up, at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and Belmont University, where he led each as director. His background gives him something rare in this space: the ability to meet an organization exactly where it is on the AI continuum, diagnose what is actually blocking progress, and explain the path forward without losing the room.

"Our clients are at an inflection point with AI — it's already reshaping margins, operations, and competitive position, and the ones who move now will have a structural advantage over those who wait. But the winners won't be chasing tools; they'll focus on their processes, get their data right, and build from there. What our clients need is someone who can cut through the noise, show them where the real opportunities are in their specific business, and help them act on the ones that matter — decisively. Charlie does exactly that, and his addition fundamentally changes what we can deliver," said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder, LBMC.

How the Practice Works

LBMC’s AI and Data team is not a software reseller. The starting point is always diagnostic: where is this organization right now, what is actually blocking progress, and what does a real first win look like in 90 days. The work spans AI readiness assessment, data strategy, architecture, business intelligence, generative AI, and custom application development, but the entry point is always clarity, not a platform pitch.

“Data is your truth. Truth is clarity. Clarity is the path to growth. My job is to help leaders see that clearly — and then actually do something about it before the end of this year,” said Apigian.

Dr. Apigian’s framework is three steps: simplify what AI actually is for the leadership team, build a strategic vision around it, then execute one use case that is low-risk, high-visibility, and winnable. The first win is not the most important one, but it changes the culture around what is possible.

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Who the Practice Serves

The practice is built for the organizations LBMC knows best: healthcare systems and medical groups managing margin pressure and fragmented data; manufacturers who have heard the AI promise but not seen the roadmap; technology and SaaS companies building AI into their product without a data foundation underneath it; real estate and construction firms with years of project data and no infrastructure to learn from it; and private equity-backed businesses where data maturity directly affects valuation. These are leaders who cannot afford a failed technology initiative and need a partner who has sat in their chair.

Recognition

Dr. Apigian’s newly released book AI Reimagined: A Leader’s Guide to Thinking Different with Data is generating traction on Amazon. Written as a three- to four-hour read, it gives CEOs and CFOs a five-step framework from organizational vision to a live, implementable AI use case, and is structured so the reader finishes with a specific project ready to launch, not a reading list. “I’m not interested in efficiency. I love productivity. I love doing more. If all we think about is replacement, then all we can do is reduce,” said Apigian.

Dr. Apigian was named Data Scientist of the Year and IT Community Leader of the Year by the Nashville Technology Council and delivered a TEDx talk in 2025 entitled “You Are the Catalyst for a Positive AI Future.” He is a regular keynote at Nashville AI Week, Louisville AI Week, and Data Science Nashville, and holds a Ph.D. in Manufacturing Management and Information Systems from the University of Toledo, an MBA from Wayne State University, and DCAM V2.2 (Data Management Capability Assessment Model) certification.

Dr. Apigian is available as an expert source on AI adoption strategy for middle-market companies, AI readiness assessment, and data-driven transformation in manufacturing and healthcare.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 35 firm serving approximately 14,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately owned and private equity-backed middle-market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

About LBMC AI and Data Transformation

LBMC’s AI and Data Transformation practice delivers AI readiness assessment, data strategy, architecture, business intelligence, data modernization, generative AI strategy, and custom AI application development to middle-market organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, technology, real estate, construction, financial services, and private equity.

About AI Reimagined

AI Reimagined: A Leader’s Guide to Thinking Different with Data (2026) is available on Amazon. A five-step framework from organizational vision to an executable AI use case, it is written for senior business leaders and designed to be read in a single sitting.

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