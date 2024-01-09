Aeroflow Healthcare Rebrands to Aeroflow Health

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Healthcare, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced it has rebranded to Aeroflow Health. As a personalized health partner, the rebrand emphasizes Aeroflow’s work to provide patients with easy access to integrated health solutions covered by their insurance. The Company also unveiled a new logo and corporate website, AeroflowHealth.com, as part of the rebrand.



Aeroflow Health navigates the complexities of insurance coverage to connect patients with a diverse range of medical devices and comprehensive support. The Company’s extensive catalog of solutions includes Aeroflow Breastpumps, Aeroflow Diabetes, Aeroflow Sleep, and Aeroflow Urology. Beyond its product availability, Aeroflow Health is committed to delivering educational resources, consultations and personalized services to patients and healthcare providers. Under its new name, Aeroflow Health will continue to deliver solutions without barriers across its entire product catalog, as well as health services to provide exceptional care.

“As an organization that focuses so heavily on transformation, we felt this rebrand would unify and allow us to vocalize the benefits each of our consumer brands brings. Aeroflow Health is committed to adapting and growing within the constantly changing healthcare industry,” said Ryan Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer at Aeroflow Health. “The rebrand reflects that ethos, reinforcing our dedication to continuously evolve and meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers nationwide. We are proud of our team and its growth, and look forward to further success in 2024 and beyond.”

For over twenty years, Aeroflow Health has garnered acclaim as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In 2023 alone, the company surpassed its previous records by serving more than one million patients in the past 12 months. The Company’s track record of guiding millions of individuals on their wellness journeys has enabled Aeroflow Health to become a leading, trusted partner in health management. To learn more, visit Aeroflowhealth.com or visit the brand on LinkedIn.

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, The Company is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow Health’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit aeroflowhealth.com.