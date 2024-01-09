Rudy R. Miller Creates a New Aviation Scholarship Program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the College of Aviation, Prescott, Arizona Campus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rudy R. Miller has awarded his first independent aviation scholarship to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, College of Aviation, Prescott, AZ, student Rachel Supergan. Ms. Supergan is a senior pursuing her bachelor degree in Air Traffic Management, with a minor in Advanced Meteorology, and anticipates graduating May 2024.



In addition to earning her bachelor degree, maintaining a very high GPA, and being on the Dean’s List, she is a recipient of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Presidential Scholarship.

Rachel has obtained her licenses and certifications to be a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) and Instrument (CFII) rated pilot. She is an off-campus, Prescott, Arizona, flight instructor for private, instrument, and commercial students, aka “Soaring with Supergan”.

Ms. Supergan is also active in the Airline Pilots Association Aviation Collegiate Education Club (ALPA ACE) and serves as “Promotion Officer” including social media marketing activities of the Embry-Riddle campus organization. Rachel is involved with another on-campus club as a member of The Ninety-Nines, Granite Mountain Chapter, which is the International Association of Women Pilots that promotes advancement of aviation and sharing the passion for aviation.

Mr. Miller stated, “I met with Ms. Supergan for about 4 hours and I found her to be a very special individual who is highly focused, iron-willed, and a multi-tasker that is deeply committed to the aviation industry. I believe she will have an impactful effect in the future of aviation as it evolves over the coming years. It was a pleasure to meet such an accomplished young lady and it’s my honor to be her mentor going forward.

“I learned from Rachel that her parents were teachers and her Uncle Bill was a WWII pilot and later a commercial pilot for Western Airlines. When they found out she had developed an interest in aviation, they became strong supporters of her aviation goals.”

Rachel Supergan said, “When I was informed that I was selected as the first recipient of this prestigious new scholarship award and the financial funds to further my education, I was thrilled. Then I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Miller himself and that was even more valuable than the money I received. Having him as a mentor and advisor will help me succeed at whatever I do, whether it be controlling jets in an air traffic control tower or flying jets for major international airlines.”

Kyle Wilkerson, M.S., Program Chair Traffic Management, Assistant Professor, Applied Aviation Science, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott Campus, commented, “I am ecstatic Rachel will be the recipient of the 2023 Rudy R. Miller Aviation Scholarship. While academically Rachel has excelled in all realms, her unwavering drive to succeed and inspire those around her is infectious and has undoubtedly influenced additional women in aviation to truly reach for the stars and soar. Her contributions to collegiate training, undergraduate research, and flight training, simultaneously while progressing toward her bachelor’s degree is nothing short of remarkable. The College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, AZ is honored to have been included in Rachel’s journey, and looks forward to the bright and remarkable future of her career. It has truly been an honor working side-by-side with her.”

About Rudy R. Miller

Mr. Rudy R. Miller, a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in numerous industries, including aviation. Mr. Miller is Chairman, President and CEO of Miller Capital Corporation, an affiliate of The Miller Group of entities; for more information, including Mr. Miller’s biography, visit www.themillergroup.net.

In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence. In addition to joining the advisory boards at Embry-Riddle, he established scholarships for students at both colleges and set up a fund to support simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety.

Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship Program in 2008 to support Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process, totaling 22 ASU scholarships to date. Mr. Miller had the honor to serve as a member of ASU’s Dean’s Council of 100, a national group of prominent business executives invited by the Dean to play a leadership role in shaping the future of the W. P. Carey School of Business.

Mr. Miller’s philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, selective universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He is a member-sponsor of the Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Army. He serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc., an organization that honors veterans. Mr. Miller developed the aviation scholarship program process in 2018 on behalf of Tbird2 at six colleges, for both veteran and non-veteran students, including two 4-year universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Arizona State University, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

