Magna Advances Road Safety With Impaired Driving Prevention Technology

Technology to help enhance detection of impaired driving, a leading cause of traffic-related fatalities in the U.S.

The passive system approach uses both vision and infrared sensor technology

Cockpit-embedded sensors and camera system measure alcohol from a driver's exhaled breath and through pupillary signals

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2024, leading mobility technology company Magna introduced a breath and camera-based pre-development technology designed to combat impaired driving. The cutting-edge solution represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance road safety.

The new safety technology determines if drivers are “fit to drive” in a fast, reliable and affordable way. The integrated solution combines key elements of the interior sensing system, which utilizes camera technology to detect driver distraction, drowsiness and intoxication through pupillary signals, with infrared sensor technology developed by Senseair, a leader in air and gas sensing.

New impaired driving prevention technology uses a combination of vision and breath-based technologies



Cockpit-embedded sensors, placed in proximity to the driver, measure and quantify the alcohol and carbon dioxide levels in diluted exhalations from the driver. The technology is intended to passively detect an intoxicated driver with a blood alcohol concentration at or above the legal limit of 0.08 percent in all states except Utah, where the legal limit is 0.05 percent.

“As we continue to support the company’s vision of advancing mobility for everyone, our team is focused on delivering active safety innovations that help reduce accidents and fatalities,” said Bill Snider, President of Electronics at Magna. “We are working with our customers and the industry to take a significant step forward in making the roads safer for all who share them.”

Drunk driving claimed more than 13,000 lives in 2021 or about one-third of all traffic-related deaths in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Magna’s new solution focuses on alcohol detection, the most common substance associated with impaired driving crashes.

During CES, the company will provide outdoor demonstrations of this technology by appointment only at booth #WP-42 in the West Plaza Parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on this and other Magna technologies on display at CES, visit www.magna.com/CES2024.

TAGS

CES 2024, Driver Monitoring, Impairment Detection, Safety, Electronics, Product & Technology

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 181,000 employees across 344 manufacturing operations and 104 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f67d82-1412-44d7-8b6a-6ef03b72250a