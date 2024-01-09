eXp Realty Leadership Team Honored on Prestigious Swanepoel Power 200

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, "the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™" and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce that four of its executives were recognized on the 11th annual Swanepoel Power 200 list: CEO and Founder, Glenn Sanford (ranked 4), Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Growth Officer, Leo Pareja and Michael Valdes (ranked 59), and Chief Marketing Officer, Carolyn Merchant, was named to the 2024 Watchlist.



The Swanepoel Power 200 ranks the top 200 most powerful and influential executives in the real estate industry from the previous year. The 11th annual report is the industry's most respected analysis of the scope, reach and leadership of real estate executives running the nation's largest companies.

"It is truly an honor to be included again in this esteemed ranking and I’m proud to see the expanded recognition of our executive team," stated Sanford. "Our sole focus is to continuously iterate on our agent value propositions, and through 2023 we expanded on our industry-leading services and programs geared to help agents build their businesses in all market conditions. Looking ahead to 2024, our entire leadership team is dedicated to expanding on our position as the most agent-centric brokerage worldwide.”

Created and published by real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty, the list represents the culmination of extensive research. As part of the rigorous and detailed process of determining the most powerful and influential leaders, more than 2,000 industry leaders are assessed against eight criteria.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

