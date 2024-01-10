SalMar – Q4 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2023 are:

Farming Central Norway: 42.3

Farming Northern Norway: 31.4

SalMar Aker Ocean: 2.3

Icelandic Salmon: 7.2

Total: 83.2

For the full year 2023 consolidated harvest volumes are:

Farming Central Norway: 141.1

Farming Northern Norway: 92.8

SalMar Aker Ocean: 2.3

Icelandic Salmon: 17.9

Total: 254.1

All figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q4 2023 report will be released on 15 February 2024 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations