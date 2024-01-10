DataParser now supports Movius MultiLine for SMS text and WhatsApp data archiving

17a-4 has developed DataParser to support Movius MultiLine, the AI-powered mobile app for secure business voice, text, and WhatsApp conversations. The new module for Movius MultiLine data is now generally available.



NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataParser, the leading independent connector solution to collect and format third party data for archiving and eDiscovery, has developed the Movius MultiLine connector to capture and facilitate the archival and eDiscovery of Movius MultiLine data for large, regulated organizations including Financial Services, Government, Energy and Education. Movius is the mobile communication company for the work-from-anywhere world. MultiLine™ by Movius is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for business and customer communications globally. Leading banks and enterprises around the world use the company’s unified secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways.

“Managing mobile text messaging data is critical to corporate compliance and security. We are thrilled to partner with the Movius team to better serve our clients,” says Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.

The new Movius MultiLine module of DataParser offers direct collection of the text messaging data export via SFTP or download directory, user mapping, AD integration and SMTP delivery as well as reporting/auditing of data processing. Other DataParser supported data sources include Cisco’s Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Symphony, FXConnect and more. DataParser supports delivery to any archive or eDiscovery platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV and MessageWatcher. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser supports multiple configurations for more complex environments; data can be sent to specific archive locations to comply with data regulations. Users’ chat and collaboration activities are never disrupted by the DataParser’s processes.

Free trials are available for testing DataParser. On-premise and cloud plans are available. 17a-4’s Hybrid Suite bundles key services for our Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser, the leading connector solution for messaging compliance, is deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

