CAST software intelligence technology helps LTIMindtree win large application modernization project

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST Imaging, the first-ever imaging system for software, was successfully leveraged by LTIMindtree Limited, the Mumbai-based multinational information technology services and consulting company with over 83,000 employees, to secure a substantial application modernization project for a premier property casualty insurance provider. The insurance provider presented the consulting giant with the daunting challenge of evaluating the modernization of a decades-old, mainframe-based core application consisting of 12 million lines of code and lacking comprehensive documentation.



To differentiate themselves, LTIMindtree leveraged CAST Imaging for conducting automated discovery of the application structures across the multi-technology codebase, including database schema and generated Cobol code. This approach allowed the team to comprehensively inventory all objects, their sizes, relationships, and complexity metrics, as well as understand all transactional flows. It also facilitated identification of critical external dependencies, such as messaging queue interactions.

The LTIMindtree team completed the project evaluation ahead of schedule, in just 60 days instead of 80. This efficiency and the ability to present project scope, roadmap, and effort estimates based on facts played a key role in winning the transformation deal, leaving out the competition.

CAST Imaging is now used for impact analysis, in sprint planning, and during defect resolution on the modernization project.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 700 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30+ countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Find more at ltimindtree.com.

About CAST