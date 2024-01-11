DOCGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DocGo, Inc. on Behalf of DocGo Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DocGo, Inc. (“DocGo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCGO) on behalf of DocGo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DocGo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 10, 2024, before the market opened, Fuzzy Panda Research released a report entitled “DocGo – Allegations of Fraudulent Billing Practices & Forging of Documents.” Fuzzy Panda further stated that “through former employee interviews and never before seen lawsuits we discovered serious allegations that DocGo (DCGO) has allegedly been committing Medicare fraud and having employees forge signatures on medical documents.”

On this news, the price of DocGo stock fell sharply in intraday trading on January 10, 2024.

