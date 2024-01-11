GXO Appoints Richard Cawston as Chief Revenue Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., and LONDON, U.K., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced two new leadership appointments. Richard Cawston, President of Europe, has expanded his current responsibilities to assume the newly-created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). GXO is also strengthening its Sales organization in the Americas and Asia Pacific with the addition of Eric Spadafora who joins GXO as head of sales for the region.



The Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Malcolm Wilson, has global responsibility for sales strategy, including prioritizing the most attractive customer segments, verticals and markets. In addition, the CRO will elevate sales pipeline management, centralizing account management for customers partnering with GXO across multiple sites and countries to fully leverage GXO’s global scale, expertise, and value proposition. GXO’s Commercial teams, including sales operations, customer account management and business development, will report to Cawston.

“Our long-term growth is underpinned by continued new business wins, and with demand for our services and expertise increasing, we are aligning our organization to accelerate growth with intensity and intention,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “Richard brings the right blend of operational expertise, a deep understanding of customer needs, and a proven track record of developing long-term customer relationships rooted in continuous value creation to leverage the full power of our footprint to drive business growth.”

Cawston has more than two decades of experience in the logistics industry working for multinationals including XPO Logistics Europe, where he served as President, and Managing Director of Norbert Dentressangle’s flagship operations in the U.K. and Ireland. Since 2018, he has served as GXO’s president of Europe, a dynamic region of 14 countries with approximately 500 warehouses, serving many of Europe’s leading brands across omnichannel retail and consumer packaged goods, food and beverage and consumer electronics, among others.

Eric Spadafora joins GXO from Logitech where he served as Vice President and head of business sales. Previously, he held sales roles at MCI and Verizon where, as Vice President, he delivered industry leading customer satisfaction, record sales growth and robust employee engagement. In addition to his extensive experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, Eric will leverage the high touch service capabilities gained from GXO’s acquisition of PFSweb, completed in October 2023, to deepen GXO’s penetration into high growth verticals, with a focus on North America.

GXO continues to grow its business through new contract wins and has a robust sales pipeline that is diversified across operating geographies and both consumer and industrial verticals. Through the third quarter of 2023, GXO has won $841 million of new business.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contact

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com





Attachment