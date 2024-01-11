DISQO Elevates David Karp to Chief Customer Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISQO, the leading brand experience platform, announces the promotion of David Karp to Chief Customer Officer. Karp is a key leader in DISQO’s mission to build the most trusted experience platform that fuels brand growth. More than 800 clients use DISQO’s platform to test, measure, and optimize for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s platform reaches more than 2M opted-in consumers who share their brand experiences.



Karp joined DISQO as VP of Customer Success in September 2021 and has since played a pivotal role in shaping the company's customer-first ethos. He’s architected and scaled DISQO’s Customer Success organization. With a track record strategizing customer success initiatives at DISQO and prior posts, he’s well-positioned to continue helping DISQO’s clients grow their brands and revenues with a customer experience knowledge advantage.

"Nothing is more important to us than our clients’ success fueling their growth with DISQO, and David has proven that he is the person to ensure they achieve their goals,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO and co-founder, DISQO. “Since joining us, his innovative approach and commitment to customer engagement has significantly contributed to DISQO's growth and reputation."

Karp will actively collaborate with DISQO's 800+ customers including brands, agencies, media platforms, and market research firms. Among DISQO's clients are Inspire Brands (incl. Dunkin’ Donuts), Nestlé Purina, iHeart Media, Condé Nast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Hulu, Spotify, Experian, Digitas, Havas Media Network, Omnicom Media Group, and J.D. Power.

Reflecting on his new role, Karp said, "I'm honored to extend a 'customer-first' mindset across DISQO. For me, it’s always been about the values I share with DISQO’s founders. We believe that the relationships between brands and their customers can be more virtuous - and valuable. So, we’ve built a brand experience platform that is a win-win for consumers and our clients, propelling brand growth and customer satisfaction at the same time.”

About DISQO

DISQO is the platform for understanding every brand experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis Media. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn.

