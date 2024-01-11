Asia Broadband Announces Release Update of New Proprietary and Upgraded AABB Wallet and Important User Advisory

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Company’s new proprietary and upgraded AABB Wallet in the coming weeks of this month. The new wallet is designed to empower and enhance the user experience with decreased costs, faster transaction processing and increased security and transparency. The design, testing and refinement of the new AABB Wallet has been based on optimizing the user experience through real-world feedback. This is a significant milestone for AABB and highlights the Company’s commitment to user-centric innovation and cutting-edge crypto technology.

Following the recent AABBG token migration and conversion process from the Ethereum blockchain to the Algorand blockchain, the Company’s unique and enhanced mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABBG.ALGO will soon reside in the new proprietary AABB Wallet.

At the request of users, AABB has extended the transition and migration period from the current wallet platform to the new one to provide users with ample time to migrate non-supported crypto assets seamlessly. Acknowledging the diverse needs of our user base, both systems will operate in parallel allowing users to transition at their own pace, ensuring a smooth and easy experience. The flexibility and convenience of this approach aligns with the Company’s commitment to user satisfaction. All current users should be aware that the new system only supports AABBG, ALGO, BTC, ETH, USDC and USDT. Users should move all other non-supported assets from their current wallets as soon as possible.



New AABB Wallet Features:

- The new wallet is 100% decentralized and users will control all their assets at all times.

- All transactions will be documented on the blockchain with 100% transparency and increased efficiency and security.

As the Company prepares for the release of the new AABB Wallet, we want to share an important advisory with our valued users:

In our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of service, the new AABB Wallet is streamlined and designed to support the AABBG token and the predominant cryptocurrencies used today. This strategic decision will enable the Company to deliver a more robust and efficient wallet experience for our users.

Only the following cryptocurrencies will be supported in the new AABB Wallet:

AABBG (on the Algorand Network)

BTC (Bitcoin)

ETH (Ethereum)

ALGO (Algorand)

USDT (on both the Ethereum and Algorand networks)

USDC (on both the Ethereum and Algorand networks)

Action Required:

Users that hold any tokens in their current AABB Wallets, other than those supported and listed above, we kindly request that you withdraw them to another wallet as soon as possible before the upcoming launch of the new proprietary AABB Wallet.

The Company truly appreciates all users continued interest in our unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABBG and look forward to ushering in this new era of user-friendly, secure, and efficient blockchain solutions.

For more information about the upcoming wallet release and the user advisory, the customer support team is available at support@aabbgoldtoken.com to help with any inquiries or assistance needed during this transition.

About AABBG Token

AABBG Token is a unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency blockchain project dedicated to revolutionizing gold investment holdings by leveraging cutting-edge technology and decentralized solutions. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment, AABBG Token aims to redefine the future of gold-based transactions with its innovative blockchain platform.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgoldtoken.com

https://aabbgoldtoken.com/faq/aabb-wallet/

www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/

https://aabbexchange.com/faq/ Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.AABBExchange.com

www.AABBGoldToken.com

www.PayAABB.com

www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054



Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

