Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) CEO Interviewed by New York Photonics Cluster

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Mohr, CEO of Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX), was recently interviewed by the New York Photonics (NYP) Cluster. The interview appeared in the New York Photonics January 2024 newsletter sent to its members and covered several topics about public listing and the future vision.

Emotional Journey, Meaningful Milestone

In the interview, Syntec CEO Joseph Mohr conveyed the emotions and significance of this meaningful achievement. "It was exhilarating to be with and represent my team from Syntec Optics when ringing the opening bell at NASDAQ," he shared. "It is a great milestone for Syntec Optics to become public and be able to accelerate our vision of positive societal impact."

Strategic Vision for Public Listing

NYP delved deeper into the driving forces behind Syntec's public offering. Mohr explained that the decision stemmed from the company's drive to provide a U.S.-based platform for optics and photonics manufacturing, safeguarding American soldiers, empowering healthcare professionals, and delivering precision technology for consumers. Syntec's consistent growth over the past decade, coupled with the mission-critical nature of its offerings, fueled the belief that such end-markets are quite stable when viewed together and poised for sustained progress.

Unifying Platform: A Key Differentiator

When asked about the key differentiator in the public listing, Mohr provided insight into how Syntec aims to further solidify its unique "unifying platform" – a comprehensive infrastructure encompassing horizontal and vertical capabilities across the entire optics and photonics value chain. This one-stop-shop approach tends to streamline operations for customers, saving time and reducing logistical burdens.

Market Expansion and New Frontiers

Mohr went on to explain further that the Nasdaq listing opens doors to exciting new possibilities for Syntec. Mohr revealed the company's plans to tap into emerging markets in the field like communications (including space economy and telecommunications) and sensing. Syntec has already made significant strides in this direction, launching space optics products and microlens arrays for telecommunications in 2023. Additionally, a partnership with the University of Rochester is paving the way for biomedical sensing using photonics integrated circuits.

Fueling Growth with Strategic Investments

Mohr commented on Syntec's intent to leverage the capital it shall acquire in the future as a public company for inorganic growth. The company plans to execute targeted acquisitions of businesses that complement its existing platform, further expanding its portfolio of advanced manufacturing processes. A disciplined approach to identifying companies that share Syntec's values of precision and societal impact will ultimately build a diverse portfolio that drives sustainable future growth through a robust R&D pipeline.

Commitment to Innovation

Innovation remains at the core of Syntec's progress. Mohr highlighted the company's focus on polymer-based optics, which offer numerous advantages over traditional glass-based counterparts in several applications. These include smaller size, lighter weight, lower power consumption, and faster production times. Additionally, Syntec's rapid prototyping capabilities, employing nanomachining for quick alpha samples, further cater to the evolving needs of the industry.

Several groundbreaking products are currently underway at Syntec, including the night vision Viper and 3X magnifier scopes, a thermal augmentation device for day scopes, and participation in a NIST-funded research project for the sensing market. Other products announced include space optics, biomedical optics, and communications microlens arrays for blue chip customers.

Impact on NY Photonics and the Industry

Syntec's team believes that public listing signifies a key moment for the broader optics and photonics industry, particularly in New York State. Mohr emphasized the crucial role of NY Photonics in fostering a supportive ecosystem for over two decades, acknowledging the organization's instrumental role in Syntec's journey. He believes that Syntec's progress serves as a catalyst for the entire industry, highlighting the immense potential of optics and photonics to revolutionize diverse fields ranging from quantum computing and disease detection to disease prevention and soldier safety.

A Message to the NY Photonics Community

In concluding the interview, Mohr addressed the interviewing NY Photonics community, conveying a message of commitment and future vision. "Syntec Optics believes that photon-enabled technologies are more than just a trend," he stated. "Our goal is to deliver impactful solutions for optics and photonics-enabled solutions globally." With its vertically integrated platform and expertise in high-precision manufacturing, Syntec Optics can empower OEMs seeking cutting-edge opto-electronics, light-enabled devices, and intelligent solutions. Ultimately, Mohr envisions Syntec as providing "disruptive light-enabled technologies and sub-systems" across various end markets, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of optics and photonics.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a 20-year optics and photonics leader for scientific and technical instruments and aerospace and defense products, has the mission of keeping American soldiers out of harm's way, improving patient care and bringing more precision products to the consumer and communications. Syntec Optics, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics, lightweight night vision goggle optics, biomedical equipment optics, and precision microlens arrays. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

