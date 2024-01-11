Data Science Salon Seattle Spotlights Generative AI and Machine Learning in Retail and E-commerce

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon (DSS), recognized as the most diverse data science and machine learning community in the U.S., is delighted to announce its upcoming Seattle event. Scheduled for January 24th, 2024, at the modern Block 41 venue, DSSSEA is designed to spark transformative and innovative conversations about the application of AI and Machine Learning in the retail and e-commerce sectors.



DSS Seattle is dedicated to unraveling the complexities and potential of generative AI and machine learning within retail and e-commerce. Industry professionals will gather to explore pivotal topics, including:

Advanced forecasting techniques that integrate AI to provide unprecedented accuracy in market demand prediction and inventory management.

Operational strategies for e-commerce platforms that leverage generative AI for product content creation, optimizing the customer journey, and enhancing user engagement.

The evolution of e-commerce search engines, where AI-powered models are reshaping how consumers find products and interact with brands.



This one-day, 200-person conference provides expert talks with leading data scientists from prominent companies such as Nordstrom, eBay, Amazon, Pinterest and Google and ample opportunities for networking, and collaborative discussions. All sessions will be recorded and made available on-demand within two hours post-event, ensuring that the insights and learnings are accessible to a wider audience beyond the day of the conference. Pre-recorded virtual sessions will also be available prior to the event to get our attendees ready for all DSSSEA has to offer.

“I am thrilled to be speaking about experimentation at the Data Science Salon in Seattle. I hope to learn about the latest trends and techniques in data science experimentation, and to share my own experiences and insights with fellow attendees. I am excited to connect with like-minded professionals and to further develop my skills in this fast-paced and rapidly evolving field,” says Benjamin Skrainka, Data Science Manager at eBay and virtual speaker for DSSSEA.

We invite data science practitioners, retail strategists, and e-commerce specialists to join us at DSSSEA for a day of identifying new ways to use AI and ML in your field. Registration is now open.

For more information and to reserve your seat for the in-person or on-demand event, please visit https://www.datascience.salon/seattle/.

About Data Science Salon

Data Science Salon elevates the conversation in data science and machine learning by connecting industry experts and practitioners in a collaborative, community-focused environment. With a commitment to diversity and the advancement of the field, DSS is shaping the future of data-driven decision-making.

